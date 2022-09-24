Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
5:04 PM38 minutes ago

Tune in here Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 3 on VAVEL US.
5:04 PM38 minutes ago

What time is Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts match for 2022 NFL Season Game?

This is the start time of the game Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts of September 25th in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 en PM en NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 1:00 PM en NFL Game Pass

Brasil: 2:00 PM en NFL Game Pass

Chile: 2:00 PM en NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 12:00 PM en NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 12:00 PM en NFL Game Pass

Estados Unidos (ET): 1:00 PM en CBS Sports y NFL +

España: 7:00 PM en NFL Game Pass

México: 12:00 PM en NFL Game Pass y Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 2:00 PM en NFL Game Pass

Perú: 12:00 PM en NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 2:00 PM en NFL Game Pass

5:04 PM38 minutes ago

Background Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts

The Colts lead the all-time series with a record of 17 wins to 10 losses and that includes three wins by two losses in the most recent five meetings.

Indianapolis Colts 19-13 Kansas City Chiefs, 2019

Indianapolis Colts 13-31 Kansas City Chiefs, 2019 (Playoffs)

Kansas City Chiefs 30-14 Indianapolis Colts, 2016

Kansas City Chiefs 44-45 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 (Playoffs)

Indianapolis Colts 23-7 Kansas City Chiefs, 2013

5:03 PM39 minutes ago

Key Player Indianapolis Colts

If the Colts want to "revive" they need to establish the ground attack with Jonathan Taylor, who against Houston had a good performance, but against the Jaguars he barely totaled 54 yards and that was one of the keys to the defeat.
5:03 PM39 minutes ago

Key player Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes has had very good numbers in his first two games, completing 73% of his completions for 595 yards, 7 touchdowns and still no interceptions despite the scares he had against the Chargers.
Foto: NFL
Image: NFL
5:01 PM41 minutes ago

Indianapolis Colts: improving on offense

Unlike last season, the Indianapolis Colts' ground attack has not worked and therefore the aerial game has been burdened with Matt Ryan, who has not looked quite right. They tied in the first week against the Houston Texans 20-20, but last week they were whitewashed by the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-0, a situation they will try to recompose this Sunday in their home debut.
5:01 PM41 minutes ago

Kansas City Chiefs: Turnovers

The Kansas City Chiefs look like one of the main favorites to win the American Conference and have done so in their first two victories against the Cardinals and Chargers, however, they will have to be careful with the turnovers and be able to protect Patrick Mahomes to obtain their third victory of the season.
5:01 PM41 minutes ago

The Kick-off

The Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts match will be played at the Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
5:01 PM41 minutes ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo