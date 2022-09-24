Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 3 on VAVEL US.
What time is Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts of September 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 en PM en NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 1:00 PM en NFL Game Pass
Brasil: 2:00 PM en NFL Game Pass
Chile: 2:00 PM en NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 12:00 PM en NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 12:00 PM en NFL Game Pass
Estados Unidos (ET): 1:00 PM en CBS Sports y NFL +
España: 7:00 PM en NFL Game Pass
México: 12:00 PM en NFL Game Pass y Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 2:00 PM en NFL Game Pass
Perú: 12:00 PM en NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 2:00 PM en NFL Game Pass
Background Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts
The Colts lead the all-time series with a record of 17 wins to 10 losses and that includes three wins by two losses in the most recent five meetings.
Indianapolis Colts 19-13 Kansas City Chiefs, 2019
Indianapolis Colts 13-31 Kansas City Chiefs, 2019 (Playoffs)
Kansas City Chiefs 30-14 Indianapolis Colts, 2016
Kansas City Chiefs 44-45 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 (Playoffs)
Indianapolis Colts 23-7 Kansas City Chiefs, 2013
Key Player Indianapolis Colts
If the Colts want to "revive" they need to establish the ground attack with Jonathan Taylor, who against Houston had a good performance, but against the Jaguars he barely totaled 54 yards and that was one of the keys to the defeat.
Key player Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes has had very good numbers in his first two games, completing 73% of his completions for 595 yards, 7 touchdowns and still no interceptions despite the scares he had against the Chargers.
Indianapolis Colts: improving on offense
Unlike last season, the Indianapolis Colts' ground attack has not worked and therefore the aerial game has been burdened with Matt Ryan, who has not looked quite right. They tied in the first week against the Houston Texans 20-20, but last week they were whitewashed by the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-0, a situation they will try to recompose this Sunday in their home debut.
Kansas City Chiefs: Turnovers
The Kansas City Chiefs look like one of the main favorites to win the American Conference and have done so in their first two victories against the Cardinals and Chargers, however, they will have to be careful with the turnovers and be able to protect Patrick Mahomes to obtain their third victory of the season.
The Kick-off
The Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts match will be played at the Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.