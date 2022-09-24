Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NFL Game
Photo: Disclosure / Eagles

Taylor Heinicke had the most touchdowns of the season for the Commanders. It was 20 passes and a run to the score line.
"It was really nice to have my family on my side, my friends on my side, and honestly the people in the building on my side to take care of me and hold me," Thomas said in episode four of "Commanders." #39; Log". ." "The mental aspect é the hardest thing."
How does the Washington Commanders arrive?

The Washington Commanders are 50% successful this season. They won their first home game against the Jaguars 28-22, but then lost to the Detroit Lions 36-27.
Jalen Hurts has scored the most touchdowns for the Eagles this season. There were 16 passes and 10 runs for a total of 26 touchdowns for the season.
I think when youê focuses - so competition, no skipping steps and attention to detail, I think when you focuses on the process of the week and all that stuff, youê not é affected by external noise. Obviously, people are telling us how good we are right now. If it was last year, right now people are telling us how bad we were, right. When youê really isá at the moment you are á and focuses on what needs to be done that day, people can say what they want, your job today é do this and don't skip any steps.''

And that's okay, if we're as competitive as we say we are in this room and as we preach in this room, then I don't care if you're in this room. is á 2-0, 0-2, if you won 24-7 or If youê lost from 7 to 24, youê going to go out and want to take the heart of the guy who is; playing in the next game. I don't care if you are playing a one-on-one basketball game - rock, paper, scissors – no matter what it is, you will try to win this competition. the waves of the season, we play once a week, so I understand. You guys had a lot of stories to write before we played again and so we understand what it is, but you're not. have to stay true to what isá doing on that particular day, and the core values ​​we hold.''

Wentz's story é obviously something that everyone knew was coming and, in fact, no one really cares about it. This é one for the media and for the fans to play between now and 1pm on Sunday. Quarterback Jalen Hurts couldn't have been more professional and accurate in answering several questions about his time with Wentz at 2020 season, saying it was a "moment of learning and learning." He praised Wentz for his talents and said the two have "mutual respect and wish him nothing but the best." .

"É It's great that we won our first two games, but we know that é It's been a long season and we know that once we lose focus, everything can change quickly," said tight end Dallas Goedert. "We're getting ready for Washington. We're not hearing anything other than what's going on in this building. É so always é. É so it will always be. All I know é that we had a good step by step today and we will have a good workout tomorrow; and I'm excited about it, excited to get back to work and go after it."

How does the Philadelphia Eagles arrive?

The Eagles started the season well. In both games, it was two wins against Detroit Lions 38-35 away from home and then beat the Minnesota Vikings at home 24-7.
NFL

We will enter the third week of the 2022-23 NFL regular season.
Photo: Disclosure / NFL
The match will be played at FedEx Field

The Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders match will be played at the FedEx Field with a capacity of 182.000 people.
