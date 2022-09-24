Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television by IZZI and NFL Network, and you can also follow it in streaming through the NFL League Pass.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Lamar Jackson, a must see player!
The Baltimore quarterback is entering this new season with the goal of putting the previous season behind him. The Raven star suffered an ankle injury last season, preventing him from participating in the last 5 games. His numbers during the 2021 season were 2,882 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Lamar Jackson was the leading rushing yardage among all quarterbacks in the league with 1,008. He appears for the 2022 season recovered from his injury and we will be able to see him on the grid, it is still unknown if he will have any minute restrictions during the preseason but his return has been confirmed by the team's medical staff. He will seek to have a good year along with Mark Andrews and Devonta Freeman will fight for a ticket to the postseason and try to get a better contractual agreement with the team.
How does Ravens arrive?
The Baltimore team arrives after not qualifying for the postseason the previous year, they finished in last place in the North Division of the American conference with a record of 8 wins and 9 losses. These fought for one of the last tickets to the Wild Cards round until the last week and they were only 1 win away from getting to the playoffs. The 2021 NFL season started in the best way with a record of 8 wins and only 2 losses, but the team fell in recent weeks dragging a negative streak of 6 consecutive losses, including the loss in the last week against the Steelers in the game that defined who advanced to the postseason. Now, the team has put this history behind them and will look to have a good year to return to the playoffs. In the 2020 season, they made it all the way to the divisional playoffs and surprised everyone with a good year, which had not been seen since the 2012 championship. Baltimore enters this game with the mark of 23 consecutive wins in preseason games and with a good start to the season with a victory against the Jets by a score of 24 to 9. The negotiations between Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are the subject that dominates the atmosphere of the team and this could be an important topic for the players to get distracted and do not achieve their goals.
Mac Jones, a must see player!
The Patriots quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the NFL and seeking to get his team into the NFL Playoffs. The New England quarterback is the team's new offensive leader. His numbers this season are 465 yards through the air, 2 touchdown passes and 2 intersections with which he has achieved a record of 1 win and 1 loss. The game against the Ravens will be his second test against teams contemplated to enter the postseason. The quarterback's connection with Damien Harris and Jakobi Meyers will be essential to having a good season, likewise, he will have good competition to maintain the starting job with Bailey Zappe and with Brain Hoyer as a mentor at the position. In his last game, he had 1 touchdown pass, 1 interception and 213 passing yards.
How does the Patriots get here?
The New England team starts a new season in the American Conference, after finishing last season in second place in the East of its conference with a record of 10 wins and 7 losses; With these results, the team won a place for the Wild Card games where it was left out of the postseason by being eliminated by Buffalo by a score of 47 to 17. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to renew the offense around Mac Jones at quarterback and good players like Damien Harris, Myles Bryant, Jakobi Meyers and Jalen Mills. Those led by Bill Belichick continue to add experience with the passing of the seasons and seek to remain a postseason team. The team had a bad start against Miami by a score of 20 to 7, but surprised by winning against the Steelers by a score of 17 to 14. The team's mission will be to once again fight the Bills you for you and Dolphins for a ticket to the next round of the NFL.
Where's the game?
The Gillette Stadium located in the city of Foxborough will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue the 2022 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 65,800 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.
The match will take place at Gillette Stadium, at 1 o'clock.