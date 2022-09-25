Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tom Brady!
Speak up, Tom Brady!
"I think part of the é dealing with different people," Brady said. "É part of the demolition derby of the game we play. Guys come and go and youê only needs to adjust within the game on certain weeks. Youê it starts a certain way, it doesn't end the way it started. … &Aggravating times, when youê knows the guys won't be there; during the week, youê can plan. Other times, youê have to adjust to the game. Every team deals with it. … Youê only need to try to win the game as you ê you can beat him. Fortunately, our defense is in place. playing great football and we are doing the best we can in attack."
"Always start with the offensive line, which these guys are capable of doing, how are they able to control the line of scrimmage," Brady said. "É a big challenge... like last week's front, this é a big front. This week é a very different front, but great pass-rushers, one of the best indoor players we'll face all year, Kenny Clark; Preston Smith and Rashan Gary, great rushers. Again, é another challenge, but we have to face it. Every week é something different in the NFL. É difficult. Every week you is á going against someone's best and, yes, you do. only need to try to fix it.''
How do Tampa Bay Baccaneers arrive?
Aaron Rodgers!
Speak up, Matt LaFleur!
"He isá always firm. A very tight guy - never gets too high or low," Rodgers said of the 6-7, 314-pound tackle. "The fun things we saw last year with him bringing the rob" and personality started to show up a little bit. I think you saw this when he became more comfortable.''
"He was always very calm, firm and stoic and youê never cares much about him."