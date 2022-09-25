Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL Match
Photo: Disclosure /Buccaneers

12:15 AM

12:10 AM

Tom Brady!

Brady has had two touchdowns this season, one in each game. É the player with the most touchdowns among the Buccaneers' players.
12:05 AM

Speak up, Tom Brady!

"Yeah, I've been getting "very good protection," Brady said.         I think é That's why we run so well with the ball. We've been able to run several times and these guys at the front have done a great job putting us together, getting the trainer and putting everything they can into what they're doing. It really allowed us to do some good things in attack."

"I think part of the é dealing with different people," Brady said. "É part of the demolition derby of the game we play. Guys come and go and youê only needs to adjust within the game on certain weeks. Youê it starts a certain way, it doesn't end the way it started. … &Aggravating times, when youê knows the guys won't be there; during the week, youê can plan. Other times, youê have to adjust to the game. Every team deals with it. … Youê only need to try to win the game as you ê you can beat him. Fortunately, our defense is in place. playing great football and we are doing the best we can in attack."

"Always start with the offensive line, which these guys are capable of doing, how are they able to control the line of scrimmage," Brady said. "É a big challenge... like last week's front, this é a big front. This week é a very different front, but great pass-rushers, one of the best indoor players we'll face all year, Kenny Clark; Preston Smith and Rashan Gary, great rushers. Again, é another challenge, but we have to face it. Every week é something different in the NFL. É difficult. Every week you is á going against someone's best and, yes, you do. only need to try to fix it.''

12:00 AM

How do Tampa Bay Baccaneers arrive?

The  Tampa Bay Baccaneers remains unbeaten this season and with 100% success. They beat the Dallas Cowboys in their debut away from home by 19-3 and in the second week they defeated the New Orleans Saints, also away from their domains by 20-10.
11:55 PM

Aaron Rodgers!

Aaron Rodgers had two touchdowns this season, both in the final game against the Chicago Bears.
11:50 PM

Speak up, Matt LaFleur!

"We're not going to do a different game plan," he said. "I think Yosh did a pretty good job in his time as a starter for us, so there's no such thing as a starting point." a lot to say when it comes to that position, with the way Yosh played, where é different.”

"He isá always firm. A very tight guy - never gets too high or low," Rodgers said of the 6-7, 314-pound tackle. "The fun things we saw last year with him bringing the rob" and personality started to show up a little bit. I think you saw this when he became more comfortable.''

"He was always very calm, firm and stoic and youê never cares much about him."

11:45 PM

How does the Green Bay Packers arrive?

The Green Bay Packers have a 50% success rate this season. Lost the first game 23-7 to the Minnesota Vikings away from home, but recovered in the last round and beat the Chicago Bears 27-10 playing in front of their fans.
11:40 PM

NFL

We will enter the third week of the 2022-23 NFL regular season.
11:35 PM

The match will be played at the Raymond James Stadium

The Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers match will be played at the Raymond James Stadium, Mexico with a capacity of 65.890 people.
11:30 PM

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2019 NFL: Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Updates!

My name is Thomas Alencar and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo