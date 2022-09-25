Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants : Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Cooper Rush, a must see player!
The Cowboys' backup quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of making himself known in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. Rush will be one of the most pressured players on the roster and he's hoping to get as many wins as possible as Dak Prescott returns. The Dallas quarterback is the team's new offensive leader. His numbers this season are 299 yards through the air and 1 touchdown pass with which he has achieved a record of 1 win. The game against the Giants will be his first test against a team from the same division so a victory will be very important for him and for the team. The quarterback's connection to Ezekiel Elliot and Noah Brown will be key to having a good season, and he'll have good competition for the temporary starting job with Will Grier.
How does the Cowboys arrive?
The Dallas team started a new season in the NFC, after a disappointing postseason in 2021 when they were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs against San Francisco. The Cowboys had a good regular season with a record of 12 wins and 5 losses; With these results, the team took first place in its division and then fell in the first postseason game. Dak Prescott's physical condition was one of the team's big questions and everything seemed to start in a good way, however, he suffered an injury on date 1 and will be out for several weeks, meaning that the Cowboys are not considered a postseason team . The team had a poor start against Tampa Bay by a score of 19-3, but they surprised by winning against the Bengals by a score of 20-17. The team's mission will be to try to stay in playoff chances as their starting quarterback.
Daniel Jones, a must see player!
The Giants quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the NFL and seeking to get his team into the NFL Playoffs. The New York quarterback was the team's offensive leader in passing yardage, with 2,428 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes and 7 interceptions. However, he did not manage to get the team a ticket to the postseason and, although he had good numbers, the team did not. The quarterback's connection to Saquon Barkley and Richie James will be critical to having a good season. In his first games, he had 3 touchdown passes and 364 passing yards, which has helped the Giants remain undefeated this season.
How does the Giants get here?
The New York team starts a new season in the National Conference, after finishing the regular season in last place in the east of its conference with a record of 4 wins and 13 losses; with these results, the team was out of the postseason. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes in the offense around Daniel Jones at quarterback and with great players like Saquon Barkley and Richie James. The team had a great preseason with wins over the New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals, as well as a loss to the New York Jets. The team's mission will be to fight back to back against the Cowboys and Eagles for a ticket to the next round of the NFL. In their first games of the season, the Giants had a pair of wins against Carolina by a score of 19-16 and Tennessee by a score of 21-20.
Where's the game?
The MetLife Stadium located in the city of New Jersey will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue the 2022 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 82,500 fans and was inaugurated in 2010.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match between Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, corresponding to the duel of Week 3 of the 2022 NFL Season. The match will take place at MetLife Stadium, at 8:15 p.m.