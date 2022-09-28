Miami Dolphins vs Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL Week 4

ADVERTISEMENT
Paul Brown Stadium
Located in Cincinnati, it is the Bengals stadium, a complicated stadium for any team that visits it, it has a capacity of 65 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on August 19, 2000, it will be the scenario where Miami and Cincinnati will open week 4 of the NFL.
Absences
Neither team will have any injured players or significant absentees, so tomorrow they will be able to count on their full roster for another edition of TNF in Week 4 of the NFL.
Background
The record is leaning towards Miami, since in the last 7 games the record indicates 5 wins for the Dolphins and 2 wins for Cincinnati and due to the good moment they are going through, the Dolphins will come out as favorites to win and continue with their undefeated start of the NFL season.
How are the Cincinnati Bengals doing?
The Cincinnati Bengals come in with a 1-2 record, coming off a win over the Jets in a game they dominated from start to finish. The Bengals, who got off to a sluggish start this season, with communication problems and a defense that has lost key players, will be looking to defeat Miami and gain confidence after a poor start to the season.
How does Miami Dolphins arrive?
Miami Dolphins comes from defeating the Bills in a cardiac closing game and maintaining their undefeated season, with a 3-0 record and a thrilling start the Dolphins dream of having a historic campaign, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had 1 touchdown pass and 186 yards, undoubtedly a team that has surprised in this beginning of the season in the NFL.
Key Player Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Mixon:
Bengals running back, he is one of the most outstanding players of the team, in the tournament he has 163 yards in carries, he is a fast player and difficult to stop, he will face tomorrow a defense that his biggest virtue is to stop the run, so he will have a hard task to find spaces and give positive yards to the Bengals.
Key player Miami
Tyreek Hill:
Receiver of Miami Dolphins, but with more travel in Kansas City, in the current tournament has 2 receptions and 33 yards, a very fast and dangerous player, will seek tomorrow on Thursday Night Football, give one more victory to Miami who continues undefeated in the campaign.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the Miami Dolphins vs Cincinnati Bengals live broadcast, corresponding to Week 4 of the NFL. The game will take place at Paul Browns Stadium, at 7:15 pm.