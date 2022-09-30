New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 3
What time is New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers of October 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on CBS Sports and NFL +
Spain: 7:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Background New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers lead the all-time series with a record of 20 wins to just six losses, although they have won just three of their last five games. In addition, the last time the team from the Big Apple won as a visitor in Pennsylvania was in 2010 by a score of 22-17.
Pittsburgh Steelers 10-16 New York Jets, 2019
New York Jets 13-31 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2016
Pittsburgh Steelers 13-20 New York Jets, 2019
Pittsburgh Steelers 19-6 New York Jets, 2013
New York Jets 10-27 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2016
Key Player Pittsburgh Steelers
He's barely had five receptions in the first three games in his short NFL career, yet George Pickens probably gave us one of the best postcards by making the one-handed reception in an unorthodox way, but enough to stick in the memory.
Key player New York Jets
Michael Carter's rookie running back should play a much more important role and support Joe Flacco to establish the ground attack and have more time in possession of the ball in a complicated field.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Improve on offense
If the Pittsburgh Steelers have been criticized for anything in the first few games, it's that the offense hasn't produced much. They continue to struggle to open holes for the running backs and the air game only once and barely surpassed 200 yards. His best score has been 23 points, but 7 came from the defense. There was talk of a change in the QB position, but Mike Tomlin said that he was not contemplating that for the moment. Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was listed as questionable for concussion earlier in the week, is doubtful and probably will not play and it will be up to the last hours to decide if he will play against the Jets or not.
New York Jets: better efficiency
While it is true that the New York Jets lost by 15 points last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, they were ineffective once they got on the field and had to settle for field goals, leading to their loss. This will be their fourth straight game against AFC North teams and they currently have a record of 1 win and 2 losses.
The Kick-off
The New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers match will be played at the Acrisure Stadium, in Pittsburgh, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
Welcome to the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers!
New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers