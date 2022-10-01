New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
What time is New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers of October 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 5:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 5:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 5:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 3:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 3:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 4:25 PM on FOX Sports and NFL +
Spain: 10:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 3:25 PM on NFL Game Pass, FOX Sports and FOX Sports Premium
Paraguay: 5:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 3:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 5:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Background New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers
Because these teams play in different conferences, their record is short compared to other matchups. In 12 games each has won six, although the most important came in Super Bowl XXXI won by Brett Favre's Packers 35-21.
Green Bay Packers 17-31 New England Patriots, 2018.
New England Patriots 21-26 Green Bay Packers, 2014
Green Bay Packers 27-31 New England Patriots, 2010
New England Patriots 35-0 Green Bay Packers, 2006
Green Bay Packers 28-10 New England Patriots, 2010
Key Player Green Bay Packers
He has had two interceptions in his first two games, but little by little Aaron Rodgers is working out in rhythm and so far this season he has completed 72.3% of his throws, 684 yards, 4 touchdowns and a 94-point rating. In addition, next week they will not be at home because they will be playing in London hosting the Giants.
Key player New England Patriots
In only his second year, in the first 3 games he still has not been able to surpass 100 yards in a ground game, but Rhamondre Stevenson should appear more on the field with carries to be of great help to Brian Hoyer's offense.
Green Bay Packers: get back on track
After a bad start when they lost at home to the Vikings, it seems that the Green Bay Packers are slowly getting back on track and will be looking for their third straight win after defeating the Bears and the Buccaneers. Their defense gave them the win last week and has been key in stealing some fumbles and interceptions in the last few games.
New England Patriots: getting back to winning ways
The bad news for the New England Patriots is that Mac Jones suffered a strong ankle injury that will keep him out for some weeks, reason why they will have to go ahead without him and the offensive responsibility will fall on veteran Brian Hoyer; it is important to remember that they already won as visitors and it was in the second week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Kick-off
The New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers match will be played at the Lambeau Field, in Green Bay, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:25 pm ET.
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game.