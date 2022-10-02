ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders live score
Derek Carr
Open quotes!
< strong>McDaniels. “(Pat) Surtain and (Ronald) Darby could be one of the best duos we'll see all year. They've been keeping people out of the end zone, creating turnovers, forcing more fumbles than any team in the league so far. now. So this is going to be a big challenge.”
“Patrick Surtain obviously é a very good player at his back end," said Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi. "He can change direction, he can play with the ball, he pressures elite guys on the perimeter.”
"The thing about Sam, the improvements since he got here, has been really good in terms of just learning to study," said Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, about the young cornerback. “The other thing é that he é big, long, fast and wants to be physical. So, right here, these are many of the characteristics we are looking for in this defensive position. À As he gets more and more opportunities, he only gets need to take advantage of them.”
How does the Las Vegas Raiders arrive?
Russell Wilson!
Speak up, Bert Watts!
"Yes. He's been a guy we're so excited to see him let loose. Youê vê what he did, going back to voluntary training and the flashes youê vê - youê can't see everything fits until; you enter this situation live. So it was no surprise to us. We know he worked hard, he's been incredibly dedicated this offseason. He's really become a pro, when it comes to taking care of his body and doing what he needs to do to stay healthy, and it showed."
"He has deceptive speed for his size. When youê you see, you thinks there is not; how a guy his size could move like him. surprises people. They're anticipating that he doesn't necessarily have that ability to turn the corner, but he does."
"Oh, man. I mean, Randy was my guy. While we were evaluating a lot of these guys, he was the guy I was hoping we'd have the opportunity to get. As soon as I heard the deal was done, I was ecstatic because I knew we had a guy who was actually an incredibly high-stakes player. Obviously, he worked very hard to create his technique at the level it is. This really makes disarming difficult, but youê just love how hard he plays. Youê was able to have flashes of it on Monday night [in week 1], how hard he plays. He made this move on the perimeter of the forced fumble. É just a testament to this guy - every time he's there, he'll give it all."
"Well, for a guy as tall as he is, he é extremely strong. Its ability to create power by diving and sinking é rare. He doesn't seem like a powerful guy because he looks like a great basketball player, but he can bend. So, when he is; able to bend, he can carry his front leg and just drive through the contact."
"Baron é an extremely hardworking worker and from day one has been great at asking questions, taking detailed notes, really absorbing all he can about the position and differences in position; ã The good thing about this transition is; that playing inside, youê really have to know all the defense. So when it comes to transferring schemes or playing in that outside backer position, that hybrid between a defensive end and a linebacker, é easy for him to understand the And this allowed him to move quickly in his understanding é that he can concentrate on his technique. And this é the big step he's taken this offseason, é continue to develop this cutting-edge technique to where he can be effective in the race and pass."
"There are a lot of things that reminded me of that year. I think whenever you have a transition like that, there's going to be some growing pains, there's going to be some adjustments. You've got a new team, you've got a new quarterback - there's going to be adjustments that the whole team will have. what to do to find our rhythm. And the good thing is, when we found our rhythm that year, we won 11 games in a row. This team. It's a great bunch of guys. They're all hardworking, humble guys and you can see that on the horizon, if we do the things necessary to do it."
"I was basically doing QA and I was taken out of the scout. I was a scout intern and I was taken out as QA because they just needed more hands on deck to help with the needs on offense. a lot of those QA duties and I was able to help the guys that were here - Brian Callahan, Adam Gase and Mike McCoy. It was an amazing experience to be able to be in that room and learn from these guys as well as Peyton and the rest of the crew."
"Yeah. I mean, my family is a football family. My nephew plays for the Panthers now, my brother-in-law played in the NFL. We're going to play my nephew this year. My dad played college ball, my grandfather played in college. My other nephew is playing in college now. And I have another young nephew who is going to play in college. He's a high school player now. It's just part of us. I grew up [watching] every 'Monday Night Football' [game] in the back of our basement, playing in the stands with my brother. So that was always in my DNA. And during school, I always knew that's where I wanted to be."