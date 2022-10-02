Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers match.
How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live on TV, your options is: NBC.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NFL app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Todd Bowler!
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowler talked about Hurricane Ian, which passed through Tampa and left a trail of destruction: "Our thoughts and hearts go out to everyone in Tampa who is still there. We hope they recover well and it doesn't hit them too hard. That's the biggest thing. What we do is really small entertainment for people who are going through a lot of hard things. We hope we can provide that. It's bigger than just the soccer team, No. 1. No. 2, it's making sure that the families of the players are safe and the families of the coaches and all the staff are safe so they can focus on football."
Andy Reid!
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid commented on the team's performance: "We have room to improve. I'll start with this: a lot of room to improve, and they know that. But I like the effort. I like what they are doing with the scheme - the communication part - I like that. We've had some offenses that will throw some things at you now. We have to keep working to get better - but I like where we are now." I expected us to be in this position - and that's where we are. But we have to keep building."
Injury Report
The Injury Report of both teams shows that for the Buccaneers Akiem Hicks is out, while Julio Jones, Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman and Donovan Smith are doubtful for the games. In the Chiefs Mike Danna and Harrison Butker are out, while Joshua Kaindoh and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Superbowl!
The two teams have met 14 times, with eight wins for the Buccaneers and six for the Chiefs. The two have even played in the LV Superbowl, where the Buccaneers won 31-9.
AFC and NFC
Last Matches: Chiefs
The Chiefs also have two wins and one loss in their last games, so they are 2-1 on the season. On the 11th the victory was over the Cardinals, by 44-21. After that, on the 15th, another victory came over the Chargers, now by 27-24. Finally, the loss came on Sunday (25), to the Colts, by 20 to 17.
Last Matches: Buccaneers
In the regular season the Buccaneers are already two wins and one loss, going 2-1 so far. On day 11 the victory was by 19 to 3 over the Cowboys. After that, on Sunday (18), the victory came against the Saints, by 20 to 10. Finally, on Sunday (25), the loss came, by 14-12 to the Packers.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 NFL match: Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.