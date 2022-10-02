Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL Match
Stay tuned to follow Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers live in the NFL Season 2022

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups and the latest updates from the Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers live on Date 4 of the NFL Season 2022, as well as the latest information from Levi's Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL MEXICO's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers online and live for the NFL Season 2022

This is the start time for the Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game on October 3 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 8:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 7:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 7:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 8:15 PM on CBS and NFL +

Spain: 14:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 7:15 PM on NFL Game Pass, Channel 5 and ViX

Paraguay: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 7:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

How is the NFC West division doing?

Rams 2 wins, 1 loss

Seattle 2 wins, 2 losses

Cardinals 1 win, 2 losses

49ers 1 win, 3 losses

Absences

Both teams will be able to count on a full roster with no injured or suspended players, so expect a game worthy of Monday Night Football.
Background

The record leans towards San Francisco since in the last 15 games, Rams have won 5 games and San Francisco 10 games, despite that, the Rams will be the current favorites to win in the closing game of week 4.
How do 49ers arrive?

San Francisco comes into this game with a record of one win and two losses, a team that has had problems on the offensive line and that has not been able to give time to its quarterback, will be looking for the division lead against the Rams.
Key Player 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo:

He is the 49ers quarterback, he has 365 air yards on the season, he is a player with ups and downs, he will look to give you one more victory and tie his record this season in the NFL, he will arrive with a record of 1 win and 2 losses.

How does Rams arrive?

The Rams come with a record of 2 wins and one loss, they are the leaders in their NFL West division, it will be a very important game for being divisional, despite that, the Rams come as favorites to get the victory at the end of Week 4.
Key Player Rams

Cooper Kupp:

Wide receiver for the Rams, he is one of the most valuable players in the organization, in the current tournament he has 4 receptions and 44 yards through the air, he will be looking to give one more victory to the Rams team that is undoubtedly a favorite to be in the playoffs for one more season.

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers match, corresponding to Date 4 of the NFL Season 2022. The match will take place at Levi's Stadium, at 7:15 pm.
