Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

Tune in here Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 5 on VAVEL US.
What time is Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos of October 6th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 8:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 7:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 7:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 8:15 PM on Amazon Prime Video and NFL +
Spain: 2:15 AM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 7:15 PM on NFL Game Pass, Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 7:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Background Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos
The historical series is very even between these two franchises in history with a balance of 14 wins each side in 28 games, emphasizing that the Colts have won 3 of the last 5.
Denver Broncos 13-15 Indianapolis Colts, 2019
Denver Broncos 25-13 Indianapolis Colts, 2017
Indianapolis Colts 20-34 Denver Broncos, 2016
Denver Broncos 24-27 Indianapolis Colts, 2015
Indianapolis Colts 24-13 Denver Broncos, 2015 (Playoffs)
Key Player Denver Broncos
Although he has only thrown one interception, Russell Wilson's pass completion average is very low compared to what he did in Seattle, as he has barely completed 61.1% of his throws for 980 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, so he will have to improve his performance to appease the critics of both him and the team.
Key player Indianapolis Colts
Except in the game against the Texans where he totaled 161 yards on the ground, Jonathan Taylor has not responded as he did last season and against the Titans he only generated 42 yards in 20 carries, so he will have to redouble his efforts to try to get the victory as a visitor.
Denver Broncos: much room for improvement
Although they have a 2-2 record, it is still very misleading because on both sides of the field they have not had a consistent performance and the criticism has been present. They just lost 32-23 at home to the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend, where their lack of effectiveness in the red zone and losing fumbles at key moments led them to defeat.
Indianapolis Colts: having a tight game
The problem for the Indianapolis Colts has been that in many games they have fallen behind very quickly and by the time they have tried to react, they have not been able to tie or come back, as happened last Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. So far, Matt Ryan's performance has not been as expected with five touchdowns and the same number of interceptions.
The Kick-off
The Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos match will be played at the Empower Field at Mile High, in Denver, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:15 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.