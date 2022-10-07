Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Week 5 NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills Week 5 NFL game
Where to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo game online and live for Week 5 in the NFL?
If you want to watch the game via streaming, you can watch it on Fox Sports Play.
If you want to watch the game online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Highmark Stadium
Last match between them
Background
Key Player Buffalo Bills
He is one of the Bills best receivers, last tournament he had 10 touchdowns and 1,225 yards through the air and only allowed one loose ball, he has been trying to get into the most important game in the NFL, the Super Bowl, for 2 tournaments, and he will look for this tournament to be the good one, without a doubt a player that will be important in this game against Steelers.
Key Player Pittsburgh Steelers
Without a doubt he will be the player to follow for this game, he had last game entering for Trubisky his official NFL debut, he had regular numbers, 10 complete passes of 13, 120 yards, 2 touchdowns per carry and 3 interceptions, 2 of them a little by receivers, but in this game he will start as a starter will be the unknown for being the successor of Ben Roethlisberger.