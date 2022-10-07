Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Week 5 NFL Match
3:34 PM23 minutes ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills Week 5 NFL game

In a few moments, we will share with you all the latest information from the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills in Week 5 of the NFL, as well as the latest information from the Highmark Stadium, do not miss any detail of the game with VAVEL Mexico's live online minute-by-minute coverage.
3:29 PM28 minutes ago

Where to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo game online and live for Week 5 in the NFL?

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills game will be televised on Fox Sports.

If you want to watch the game via streaming, you can watch it on Fox Sports Play.

If you want to watch the game online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

3:24 PM33 minutes ago

Highmark Stadium

It is the Buffalo Bills stadium, one of the loudest and with a very loyal fan base that is always filling this building and supporting their team, has a capacity of 71 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on August 17, 1973, will be the scene where Steelers and Bills play one of the most attractive games in this week 5, remember that in the current tournament is undefeated at home, so it will be something important that will have to take advantage.
3:19 PM38 minutes ago

Last match between them

The last time these two teams faced each other was last season in Week 1, precisely at Highmark Stadium, this time the Steelers were the surprise by defeating the Bills 23-16 with a superb performance by Tj Watt with 2 catches, while Roethlisberger in his retirement campaign had 188 yards and a touchdown, this was the last time they faced each other.
3:14 PM43 minutes ago

Background

The record leans towards the Pittsburgh Steelers, since in the last 9 games, Pittsburgh Steelers has won 6 times, while the Buffalo Bills have won 3 games. Despite this record, the Bills will jump as favorites to win their 4th victory of the season.
3:09 PMan hour ago

Key Player Buffalo Bills

Steffon Diggs:

He is one of the Bills best receivers, last tournament he had 10 touchdowns and 1,225 yards through the air and only allowed one loose ball, he has been trying to get into the most important game in the NFL, the Super Bowl, for 2 tournaments, and he will look for this tournament to be the good one, without a doubt a player that will be important in this game against Steelers.

3:04 PMan hour ago

Key Player Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett:

Without a doubt he will be the player to follow for this game, he had last game entering for Trubisky his official NFL debut, he had regular numbers, 10 complete passes of 13, 120 yards, 2 touchdowns per carry and 3 interceptions, 2 of them a little by receivers, but in this game he will start as a starter will be the unknown for being the successor of Ben Roethlisberger.

2:59 PMan hour ago

How do the Buffalo Bills arrive?

Buffalo Bills comes from defeating the visiting Baltimore Ravens 23-20 and thus achieving a 3-1 record, one of the strongest teams this season and certainly one of the favorites to be in the Super Bowl, Josh Allen's team is looking to break that drought without championship rings, a team that has a very powerful offense and that its only weakness would be the defense that has come from hands to hands, no doubt we expect one of the best games of this Week 5 in the NFL.
2:54 PMan hour ago

How are the Pittsburgh Steelers coming along?

The Steelers come from a strange weekend, they will come to this game with a 1-3 record, after losing to the Jets 24-20 in a game that had everything, the highlight was the debut of Kenny Pickett as quarterback of the Steelers, Pickett had 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, after the bad game that Trubisky had in the first quarters, and from this game against the Bills he will be the Q2, since Pickett has been named starter with the Steelers, something that is very expected for all the Steelers fans.
2:49 PMan hour ago

Good afternoon, VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills game, corresponding to week 5 of the NFL. The game will take place at Highmark Stadium, at 12:00 noon (CDMX).
