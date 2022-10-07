Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Week 5 NFL Match
Stay tuned to follow the Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens live in Week 5 of the NFL.

In a few moments we will share with you all the incidents of Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens live in week 5 of the NFL, as well as the latest information from the M&T Bank Stadium.
Where to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens online live NFL Week 5 game?

The Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens game will be televised on ESPN.

If you want to watch the game via streaming, you can watch it on Star+.

If you want to watch the game online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

M&T Bank Stadium

It is the Baltimore Ravens stadium, it has a capacity for 71 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 6, 1998, a spectacular stadium with one of the loudest fans in the NFL, it is a difficult stadium and few teams have managed to leave with the victory of this stadium, it will be the scene for the Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens game.
Last game between them

The last time these two teams met was on December 26th of last year, a game that filled us with many points but the winner was Cincinnati as they defeated the Ravens 41-21, a game that filled us with emotions from beginning to end.
Background

The record leans very narrowly with Cincinnati, since, in the last 15 games, the Bengals have won 8 games, while the Ravens have won 7 times, despite that Ravens will be favored at home to get the win and their third victory in the campaign.
Key Player Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson:

He is the Ravens quarterback, a player who has not been able to shine because of bad decisions in important moments, with 25 years old, he will seek to win the North American division and finally reach the Super Bowl, something he has not been able to achieve, a fast and skillful quarterback with the potential to take defensive backs, he will seek to defeat Cincinnati and place himself as the division leader.

Key Player Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow:

He is one of the youngest quarterbacks in the league, last year he made it to the Super Bowl, same that he lost, but this year he will look to repeat that feat and now if raise the Vince Lombardi, last game against Miami, he had 287 yards through the air, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions, a game that allowed him to get his second win in the campaign.

How does Baltimore Ravens arrive?

Baltimore comes from losing 23-20 against Buffalo Bills, a game that Ravens lost to one of the best defenses in the NFL, and with a great performance by Josh Allen, it was also an afternoon to forget for Lamar Jackson who committed two interceptions, having 144 yards and a touchdown with 20 complete passes out of 29 attempts, a game that will leave a great learning experience for Lamar Jackson.
How are the Cincinnati Bengals coming?

Cincinnati Bengals comes from defeating Miami Dolphins 27-15, a game where most of the game was very close, but Tua Tagovailoa's concussion injury opened the door for Cincinnati to deploy its offensive potential and defeat and take away Miami's undefeated record, they will look for their third win of the season against Ravens.
Good afternoon, VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens live broadcast, corresponding to week 5 of the NFL. The game will take place at M&T Bank Stadium, at 7:15 p.m. (CDMX).
