Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NFL

"They are a talented roster," Kingsbury said. "One of the best in the league in my opinion." They are also very well trained. Nick Sirianni created a great culture there; and they're rolling right now".

"We have a great team coming up," said quarterback Kyler Murray. "To be the best, youê have to win the best. É a great opportunity for us."



"Not playing well at home" something we have to change around here," Murphy said. "As a group, we all know that. We have to get the Dub for our fans."

"They stacked the odds against me, but it doesn't bother me," Isabella said. "I will show up every day and do what I have to do. They can do whatever they want, they won't break me."

Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray é who had the most touchdowns for the Cardinals. There were five passes and two runs to the baseline.
How do the Arizona Cardinals arrive?

The Cardinals started the season unevenly, winning two games against the Raiders and Panthers, while losing two more to the Chiefs and Rams.
From the communication aspect, they always know what to do," said Edwards of White and Reddick. " They are hungry to make plays and that motivates everyone to do the same."

"Howie did a "great job bringing in the right kind of guys. They are all ultra-competitive. They're all high football IQs. They are all physical football players. They all know how to play in big moments ", commented coach Nick Sirianni. “I think, in the end, é That's why we brought them here, because we had a high value on who they were as players and what these guys were as people and competitors.

"One of my best memories as a child é to be able to do the things I did on the football field when I was a kid", reflected Sirianni after the game. "I feel bad for the kids that they didn't feel safe, maybe they don't feel safe going there. My heart is with them, and my thoughts and prayers are with them, and I hope they feel safe going back and playing a game that can help us get out of bad situations, not put us in trouble. bad situations."

"Playing football é a safe haven for everyone, so the fact that these kids can't do that horrible. É definitely something we want to do whatever we can to help," said Edwards.

"Not only; We want this to be a place where kids can expect to go every day," said Ertz. "Obviously, with all that is; happening in the city right now, with the armed violence going on, we feel that this é a very important project for us and we would love for people to continue to participate.

Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts é who has had the most touchdowns for the Eagles. There were four passes and four runs to the bottom line.
6:06 PMan hour ago

How do the Philadelphia Eagles arrive?

The Eagles started the season brilliantly. At this point, he has won all four games and is 100%, being the leader of the division and the conference.
NFL

We are entering week five of the 2022-23 NFL regular season.
The game will be played at University of Phoenix Stadium

The game Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals will be played at the University of Phoenix Stadium with a capacity for 363.400 people.
