Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Week 5 NFL Match

Where and how to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns online and live NFL 2022
This is the kickoff time for the Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns game on October 9 in various countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM en NFL GamePass
Bolivia: 1:00 PM en NFL GamePass
Brazil: 2:00 PM en NFL GamePass
Chile: 2:00 PM en NFL GamePass
Colombia: 12:00 PM en NFL GamePass
Ecuador: 12:00 PM en NFL GamePass
United States (ET): 1:00 PM en CBS
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM en NFL GamePass
Paraguay: 2:00 PM en NFL GamePass
Peru: 12:00 PM en NFL GamePass
Uruguay: 2:00 PM en NFL GamePass
Watch out for this Browns player
Nick Chubb- RB.
Nick Chubb has put up big numbers among running backs on the season. Chubb is 2nd in the league in yards carried, yards gained per game and touchdowns. Chubb has thrown 81 rushing attempts, has scored 5 touchdowns and has 459 total yards completed, averaging over 110 yards per game.
Watch out for this Chargers player
Justin Herbert- QB.
Justin Herbert is third among quarterbacks in yards gained per pass on the season, trailing only Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson. Herbert has thrown 166 pass attempts, 111 of which have been completed. He has thrown nine passes for touchdowns and has 1250 total yards completed.
Head to Head: Chargers vs Browns
The two teams have met 28 times, with 18 wins for the Los Angeles Chargers and 9 wins for the Cleveland Browns. They have also tied 1 time.
Chargers have won 4 of the last 5 meetings between these two rivals. In points scored, the Los Angeles Chargers lead 697 points, while the Cleveland Browns have 554 points.
Browns look to take advantage of home advantage
The Cleveland franchise also has a 2-2 record to start the season, this team has the 2nd most yards carried, however, they do not have as good numbers in yards per pass (25th in NFL). They have the 2nd best defense in the league and the 6th best offense.
Chargers to improve their numbers in season opener
The Chargers are looking to make up lost ground, they have a 2-2 record, while they are first in the league in passing yards, they are the worst in the league in yards rushing on the ground. In addition, they have the ninth ranked offense and eighteenth ranked defense in the league.
Follow the action of the NFL week 5
This afternoon, week 5 of the 2022 NFL season continues, this time we will have all the incidents of the duel between Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns, a duel of historic NFL teams, but that have never won the Super Bowl.
The match will take place at FirstEnergy Stadium, at 13:00 pm.