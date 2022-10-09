Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Week 5 NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow the Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs online live in Week 5 of the NFL.
In a few moments, we will share with you all the latest information from Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 of the NFL, as well as the latest information from Arrowhead Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL Mexico's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs live in Week 5 of the NFL?
The Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs game will be televised on ESPN.
If you want to watch the game on streaming, you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the game online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Last game between them
The last time these two teams met was on December 12 of last year and Kansas City crushed the Raiders with a score of 42-9, so tomorrow the Chiefs will be the overwhelming favorites to remain at the top of their division.
Background
The record leans towards Kansas City since in the last 15 games Kansas City has won on 13 occasions, while Raiders have won on 2 occasions, so tomorrow the Chiefs will be the overwhelming favorite to win in what is expected to be a great closing of Week 5 in the NFL.
Key Player Kansas City Chiefs
Juju Smith Schuster:
Receiver from Kansas City, but with an important step with Pittsburgh, he has 19 receptions and 224 yards, he will look to continue adding wins with Kansas City who aspires to be in playoffs as one of the strongest teams in the NFL.
Key Player Las Vegas Raiders
Davante Adams:
Receiver of Raiders, but with an important step with Green Bay, he has 26 receptions and 290 yards this season, and will look for tomorrow to help his team get the victory against one of the most complicated teams in the NFL as Kansas City.
How are the Kansas City Chiefs doing?
On the other hand, Kansas City Chiefs come with a record of 3 wins and one loss, after defeating Tampa Bay 41-31 in a great game, with an impressive game by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and thus being at the top of their division.
How do the Las Vegas Raiders get there?
The Vegas Raiders are coming off a very weak start to the season, with a record of 1 win and 3 losses, coming off their first win of the season against the Denver Broncos and facing one of the best teams in the division, Kansas City, in addition to being a divisional rival.
Good afternoon, VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs live broadcast, corresponding to week 5 of the NFL. The match will take place at Arrowhead Stadium, at 7:15 p.m. (CDMX).