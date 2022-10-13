Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
What time is Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears of October 13th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 8:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 7:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 7:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 8:15 PM on Amazon Prime Video and NFL +
Spain: 2:15 AM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 7:15 PM on NFL Game Pass, Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 7:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Background Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears
The Commanders lead the all-time series with a record of 26 wins to 24 losses and one tie, noting that they have won seven of the last eight, although the most recent meeting was won by the Bears.
Chicago Bears 31-15 Washington Commanders, 2019
Washington Commanders 41-21 Chicago Bears, 2016
Washington Commanders 24-21 Chicago Bears, 2015
Chicago Bears 41-45 Washington Commanders, 2013
Washington Commanders 17-14 Chicago Bears, 2010
Key Player Chicago Bears
The problem with Justin Fields is that he has yet to be released to throw more comfortably and continues to exploit his ability on the ground, highlighting that he has just three touchdown throws for four interceptions, 679 yards and 55.7% pass completions.
Key player Washington Commanders
Given the lack of productivity of the ground attack, Carson Wentz has had to carry all the weight of the offense and, although he has not done so badly by completing 62.9% of his assignments, for 1,390 yards and 10 touchdowns, he has had six interceptions that have been key in the games.
Chicago Bears: putting up a fight
The Chicago Bears have put up a fight despite having a negative record of 2 wins and 3 losses. Last Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings they put up a great fight and even turned around a score that they were losing by more than 10 points, but the defense has not responded in key moments and thus the game has slipped away from them, besides they need to exploit the ground game where they have been very limited.
Washington Commanders: much room for improvement
After the victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first game, it seemed that the Washington Commanders could have a much better season but the reality is that they have four losses in a row, they are last in the NFC East division and the offense is not working under the command of Carson Wentz, although they will be able to vindicate themselves this Thursday.
The Kick-off
The Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears match will be played at the Soldier Field, in Chicago, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:15 pm ET.
