Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game
Image: VAVEL

60 LIVE UPDATES
8:27 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 5 on VAVEL US.
8:22 PMan hour ago

What time is Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears match for 2022 NFL Season Game?

This is the start time of the game Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears of October 13th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 8:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 7:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 7:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 8:15 PM on Amazon Prime Video and NFL +

Spain: 2:15 AM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 7:15 PM on NFL Game Pass, Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 7:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

8:17 PMan hour ago

Background Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears

The Commanders lead the all-time series with a record of 26 wins to 24 losses and one tie, noting that they have won seven of the last eight, although the most recent meeting was won by the Bears.

Chicago Bears 31-15 Washington Commanders, 2019

Washington Commanders 41-21 Chicago Bears, 2016

Washington Commanders 24-21 Chicago Bears, 2015

Chicago Bears 41-45 Washington Commanders, 2013

Washington Commanders 17-14 Chicago Bears, 2010

8:12 PMan hour ago

Key Player Chicago Bears

The problem with Justin Fields is that he has yet to be released to throw more comfortably and continues to exploit his ability on the ground, highlighting that he has just three touchdown throws for four interceptions, 679 yards and 55.7% pass completions.
Image: Sports Illustrated
Image: Sports Illustrated
8:07 PMan hour ago

Key player Washington Commanders

Given the lack of productivity of the ground attack, Carson Wentz has had to carry all the weight of the offense and, although he has not done so badly by completing 62.9% of his assignments, for 1,390 yards and 10 touchdowns, he has had six interceptions that have been key in the games.
8:02 PMan hour ago

Chicago Bears: putting up a fight

The Chicago Bears have put up a fight despite having a negative record of 2 wins and 3 losses. Last Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings they put up a great fight and even turned around a score that they were losing by more than 10 points, but the defense has not responded in key moments and thus the game has slipped away from them, besides they need to exploit the ground game where they have been very limited.
7:57 PMan hour ago

Washington Commanders: much room for improvement

After the victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first game, it seemed that the Washington Commanders could have a much better season but the reality is that they have four losses in a row, they are last in the NFC East division and the offense is not working under the command of Carson Wentz, although they will be able to vindicate themselves this Thursday.
7:52 PMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears match will be played at the Soldier Field, in Chicago, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:15 pm ET.
7:47 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
