San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NFL

What time is San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 PM,
Bolivia: 15:00 PM.
Brasil: 15:00 PM.
Chile: 14:00 PM.
Colombia: 13:00 AM.
Ecuador: 13:00 AM.
USA (ET): 13:00 AM.
Spain: 19:00 PM,
Mexico: 13:00 AM.
Paraguay: 15:00 PM.
Peru: 15:00 PM.
Uruguay: 15:00 PM.
Venezuela: 14:00 AM.
Players to watch on the San Francisco 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo has the most yards in the air with 857, Jeff Wilson has the most in the air with 357, Deebo Samuel has 266, Dre Greenlaw has 49 and Talanoa has two interceptions.
Players to watch in the Atlanta Falcons
Marcus Mariota has the most yards through the air with a total of 926, Cordorrelle Patterson with 340, Drake London with yards receiving with 266, while Mykal Walker has 4 tackles and Casey has an interception;
How are the San Francisco 49ers coming along?
A team that had a good season with two wins and one loss. In this start of the season they have achieved three victories, two of them in a row, and two defeats. In their last game they won at home against Carolina Panthers by 15-37. In the standings;
How do the Atlanta Falcons get there?
The Atlanta Falcons have started their first season without Matt Ryan. A preseason in which they achieved two wins and one loss. In the beginning of the season they have a balance of two wins and three losses. In their most recent game they managed to win at home against Tampa Bay Buccaneers by 21-15, so right now in the standings they are in the eighth position of the National Conference.
Background
Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers have faced each other a total of 81 times with a balance of 48 wins for the San Francisco 49ers, while the Atlanta Falcons have won 32 times. Only one game has ended in a draw. The last time they met was in the year 2021 in the 15th round of the NFL in which the San Francisco 49ers won by 31-13 on the scoreboard.
Venue: The match will be played at the Mercedes Benz Stadium, which is located in Atlanta, this was inaugurated in 2017 and has a capacity for 71,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers meet in NFL Round 6 matchup
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match.