Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL Week 6 Match
Others Games Tomorrow

Tomorrow in the morning schedule there will be very exciting games such as Tampa Bay vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins vs Minessota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts vs Jaguars, Green Bay vs Jets, Saints vs Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns vs Patriots. In the afternoon there will be Los Angeles Rams vs Carolina Panthers, Seahawks Seattle vs Arizona Cardinals and the match expected by many, the new rivalry between Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles live online in Week 6 of the NFL, as well as the latest information from Lincoln Financial Field.
Where and how to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles online and live in NFL Week 6

Esta es la hora de inicio del partido Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles del 16 de Octubre en varios países:

 

Argentina: 9:20 en PM en NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 8:20 PM en NFL Game Pass

Brasil: 9:20 PM en NFL Game Pass

Chile: 9:20 PM en NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 19:20 PM en NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 19:20 PM en NFL Game Pass

Estados Unidos (ET): 1:00 PM en FOX y NFL +

España: 14:20 PM en NFL Game Pass

México: 19:20 PM en NFL Game Pass y Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 9:20 PM en NFL Game Pass

Perú: 19:20 PM en NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 9:20 PM en NFL Game Pass

Key Player Dallas Cowboys

Cooper Rush:

Dallas Cowboys quarterback and the revelation of the tournament, after Dak Prescott's injury he took the controls and has taken the team forward, he has 839 yards and no touchdowns, he will have a very complicated task tomorrow when facing one of the best defenses of the tournament, always pressuring the quarterback and leaving him little time to release the ball, he will have a complicated but not impossible task for Cooper Rush.

Key Player Philadelphia

A.J Brown:
Receiver from Philadelphia, but with an important step in Eagles, in the first game he had 10 receptions and 155 yards, he is one of the best Eagles receivers, last tournament he had 5 touchdowns and with a better assembled roster he will look to have one of the best Eagles seasons in the NFL, undoubtedly a very dangerous receiver for any defense.
Lincoln Financial Field

Located in Philadelphia, the Eagles stadium, a very nice and open stadium, has a capacity for 67 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on August 3, 2003, will be the stadium where tomorrow will be played another edition of Monday Night Football between Eagles and Vikings.

Absences

Neither team has any suspended or injured players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this game corresponding to Week 6 of the NFL, another edition of Sunday Night Football.
Background

The record leans towards the Dallas Cowboys, since in the last 15 games, Dallas has won 10 times, while Philadelphia has won on 5 occasions, a unique rivalry in the NFL, despite that the Philadelphia Eagles will come out as favorites to win their sixth victory and continue as the only undefeated team in the NFL.
How does Philadelphia Eagles arrive?

Philadelphia arrives as the only undefeated team in the division with 5 wins and 0 losses, a team with an impressive offense and defense, coming off a 20-17 victory over the Cardinals, with an incredible performance by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is beginning to make history with the Eagles.
How are the Dallas Cowboys doing?

Dallas will come into this game with a record of 4 wins and one loss, coming off a 22-10 victory over the Rams, in a game where they surprised many, also coming in as divisional leader in the East of the National League, will look to continue adding victories despite not having their starting quarterback Dak Prescott and with the revelation of quarterback Cooper Rush.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles live broadcast, corresponding to Week 6 of the NFL. The match will take place at Lincoln Financial Field, at 7:20 pm.
