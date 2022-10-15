New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 6.
What time is New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers of October 13th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on CBS Sports and NFL +
Spain: 7:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Background New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers
Because these franchises are in different conferences, the matchups are not as common and are every four years, where the Jets have the edge with eight wins to five losses, although the Packers have won the last three in a row.
Green Bay Packers 44-38 New York Jets, 2018 (overtime).
New York Jets 28-31 Green Bay Packers, 2014
Green Bay Packers 9-0 New York Jets, 2010
New York Jets 38-10 Green Bay Packers, 2006
Green Bay Packers 17-42 New York Jets, 2002
Key Player Green Bay Packers
It has not been a good start of the season for Aaron Rodgers, or at least not as good as the last two seasons in which he was named MVP, as he records 67.9 % of his completions, for 1,157 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions, although at times the aerial game has not worked because the chemistry with his young receivers is not the best.
Key player New York Jets
Rookie Breece Hall has gradually become more important in the ground attack and, although he has not surpassed the 100-yard barrier, he has accumulated two touchdowns in the last two games and against the Dolphins he totaled 97 in 18 carries.
Green Bay Packers: problems on offense?
The reality is that the Green Bay Packers have had many inconsistencies on both sides of the ball, as the offense can have a couple of dominant marches and points, but can also disappear a whole half as happened against the New York Giants in London, when they wanted to, they simply could not come back and now have a 3-2 record.
New York Jets: from less to more
Few believed in the New York Jets at the beginning of the season, but the reality is that the team has gone from strength to strength and the arrival of Zach Wilson has improved the offense and they have already won two consecutive victories against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, so they are already sub-leaders of their division, the AFC East, and will be looking for another upset, this time as visitors.
The Kick-off
The New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers match will be played at the Lambeau Field, in Green Bay, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers!
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.