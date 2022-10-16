Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL Week 6 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers live in NFL Week 6
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers live online in Week 6 of the NFL, as well as the latest information from SoFi Stadium. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers online live in NFL Week 6
This is the start time for the Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers game on October 17 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 8:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on FOX and NFL +
Spain: 14:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
SoFi Stadium
Home of the Chargers and home of the Rams, located in Los Angeles, is one of the largest and newest stadiums in the NFL, it has a capacity of 70 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 8, 2022. It will be the stage where the Chargers and Denver will face each other on Monday Night Football, a game that will undoubtedly fill us with emotion.
Last game between them
The last time these two teams met was on January 2 of this year, with the Chargers winning 34-13, a game that was tilted with a great offense and defense for the Chargers, while the Broncos could do little that last time.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on their best players for this game, and tomorrow they will know the players who, although they are well, will not be active for this game.
Background
The record is leaning towards the Denver Broncos, since in the last 15 games, the record indicates 10 wins for Denver, while the Chargers have won on 5 occasions, despite that the favorite to win tomorrow will be the Chargers, who in addition to coming with a better streak, will be playing on their home field and with their fans.
How are the Los Angeles Chargers coming along?
On the other hand, the Chargers come with a record of 3 wins and 2 losses, a team that needs to regain confidence and above all win in order to fight for the leadership of their division, they just defeated the Cleveland Browns 30-28 and will be looking for their second consecutive victory.
How does Denver Broncos arrive?
The Denver Broncos come in with a record of 2 wins and 3 losses, coming off a 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, a team that has let wins go by bad decisions on offense and also by the poor execution of plays by current quarterback Russel Wilson, will have a difficult task against the Chargers who are a team that is very strong at home.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers live broadcast, corresponding to Week 6 of the NFL. The match will take place at SoFi Stadium, at 7:20 pm.