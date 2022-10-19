New Orleans vs Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL Week 7 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Arizona Cardinals vs New Orleans Saints in Week 7 of the NFL
Where and how to watch Arizona Cardinals vs New Orleans Saints online live in NFL Week 7
Arizona Cardinals vs New Orleans Saints can be tuned in from the live streams of Fox Sports Play.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Arizona Cardinals vs New Orleans Saints Week 7 NFL game?
Spain: 07:15 hours
Argentina: 22:15 hours
Brazil: 22:15 hours
Uruguay: 10:15 p.m.
Chile: 10:15 p.m.
Paraguay: 10:15 p.m.
Venezuela: 8:15 p.m.
Bolivia: 8:15 p.m.
Colombia: 7:15 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:15 p.m.
Peru: 7:15 p.m.
Mexico: 7:15 p.m.
United States: 20:15 hrs. PT / 21:15 ET
State Farm Stadium
Key Player Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback, carries 1463 yards per pass, with 6 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions, a player who has had many problems for not finding a game system in which he feels comfortable, he will look to get back on track at State Farm Stadium in front of his people defeating another team that has been very irregular in the NFL campaign.
Key Player New Orleans
Running back of New Orleans, carries in the regular season 302 yards, a fast player and difficult to score, a historic player for the franchise, will seek to straighten the path of the Saints after a very weak start to this season in the NFL.