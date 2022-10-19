New Orleans vs Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL Week 7 Match
Stay tuned for live coverage of Arizona Cardinals vs New Orleans Saints in Week 7 of the NFL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Arizona Cardinals vs New Orleans Saints live, as well as the latest information from State Farm Stadium in Week 7 of the NFL.
Where and how to watch Arizona Cardinals vs New Orleans Saints online live in NFL Week 7

The game will be televised on Fox Sports Channel.
Arizona Cardinals vs New Orleans Saints can be tuned in from the live streams of Fox Sports Play. 

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is Arizona Cardinals vs New Orleans Saints Week 7 NFL game?

This is the kickoff time for the Arizona Cardinals vs New Orleans Saints game on October 20, 2022 in several countries:

Spain: 07:15 hours

Argentina: 22:15 hours

Brazil: 22:15 hours

Uruguay: 10:15 p.m.

Chile: 10:15 p.m.

Paraguay: 10:15 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:15 p.m.

Bolivia: 8:15 p.m.

Colombia: 7:15 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:15 p.m.

Peru: 7:15 p.m.

Mexico: 7:15 p.m.

United States: 20:15 hrs. PT / 21:15 ET

State Farm Stadium

The Arizona Cardinals stadium has a capacity of 63 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on August 1, 2006, a very nice stadium where different events take place. It will be the venue for another edition of Thursday Night Football between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints.
Key Player Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray:

Arizona Cardinals quarterback, carries 1463 yards per pass, with 6 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions, a player who has had many problems for not finding a game system in which he feels comfortable, he will look to get back on track at State Farm Stadium in front of his people defeating another team that has been very irregular in the NFL campaign.

Key Player New Orleans

Alvin Kamara:

Running back of New Orleans, carries in the regular season 302 yards, a fast player and difficult to score, a historic player for the franchise, will seek to straighten the path of the Saints after a very weak start to this season in the NFL.

Background

The record leans towards New Orleans since in the last 7 games, the record indicates 5 wins for the Saints, while the Cardinals have only won on 2 occasions, so tomorrow New Orleans will be favored to win tomorrow's game at State Farm Stadium.
How does Arizona Cardinals arrive?

Similarly, the Arizona Cardinals are also full with a record of 2 wins and 4 losses, coming from a 19-9 loss to Seattle, a game that was very complicated and that they did not know how to solve, in the end another loss and many problems with Murray who cannot find a receiver and a game system in which he feels at ease.
How does New Orleans arrive?

The New Orleans Saints come in with a record of 2 wins and 4 losses, they just lost 30-26 against Cincinnati Bengals, a game that left a bittersweet taste to New Orleans because of the even game they had with a great team like Bengals, their quarterback Andy Dalton had a touchdown pass, a game that for many did not deserve to lose.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals game, corresponding to Week 7 of the NFL. The game will take place at State Farm Arena, at 7:15 p.m. (CDMX).
