Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Chargers Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Chargers match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 7 on VAVEL US.
What time is Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Chargers match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Chargers of October 23rd in several countries:
Argentina: 5:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 5:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 5:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 3:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 3:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 4:25 PM on FOX Sports and NFL +
Spain: 10:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 3:25 PM on NFL Game Pass, Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 5:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 3:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 5:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Background Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Chargers
These teams used to meet on a regular basis a few decades ago before the divisional shuffling, but Seattle has the edge with 26 wins to 25 losses, although they have lost three of the last five.
Los Angeles Chargers 25-17 Seattle Seahawks, 2018.
Seattle Seahawks 21-30 Los Angeles Chargers, 2014
Los Angeles Chargers 20-27 Seattle Seahawks, 2010
Los Angeles Chargers 20-17 Seattle Seahawks, 2006
Seattle Seahawks 31-28 Los Angeles Chargers, 2014 (Overtime)
Key Player Los Angeles Chargers
Since suffering the chest injury against the Chiefs, Justin Herbert hasn't been the same and it shows in the somewhat stilted way he throws his passes. In spite of that, the QB has completed 66.2% of his throws, for 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Key player Seattle Seahawks
There was little confidence in Geno Smith at the beginning of the season, but the reality is that he has done things very well and in several areas he is among the best in the league, as he has completed 73.4% of his completions for 1,502 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.
Los Angeles Chargers: Improving the ground game
Although the Los Angeles Chargers have a 4-2 record and are sub-leaders in the AFC East tied in record with the Chiefs, in the last game against the Denver Broncos they had many problems to move the ball and won thanks to a fumble that they recovered in overtime with their kicker Hopkins who, unfortunately, will be out for two to four weeks, so the special teams for kicks will suffer at home.
Seattle Seahawks: They're in the fight
To the surprise of many, the Seattle Seahawks are not in last place in their division and are in the fight for the lead despite getting rid of their QB Russell Wilson and adjusting some defensive pieces. The offense is slowly starting to get going and the defense looks like it can get back to what it once was.
The Kick-off
The Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Chargers match will be played at the SoFi Stadium, in Los Angeles, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:25 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Chargers!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.