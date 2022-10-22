New York Giants vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL Week 7 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow New York Giants vs Jacksonville Jaguars live on VAVEL
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for New York Giants vs Jacksonville Jaguars live, as well as the latest information from TIAA Bank Field. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute online coverage of the game on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch New York Giants vs Jacksonville Jaguars online and live NFL 2022
This is the kickoff time for the New York Giants vs Jacksonville Jaguars game on October 23 in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on NFL GamePass
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NFL GamePass
Brazil: 2:00 PM on NFL GamePass
Chile: 2:00 PM at NFL GamePass
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NFL GamePass
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NFL GamePass
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on FOX
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL GamePass
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NFL GamePass
Peru: 12:00 PM on NFL GamePass
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NFL GamePass
Watch out for this player from the Jaguars
Christian Kirk- WR.
Christian Kirk is one of the outstanding receivers for the Jaguars this season. The freshman receiver from Arizona, has had 25 complete receptions on the season, completing 362 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Christian Kirk is one of the outstanding receivers for the Jaguars this season. The freshman receiver from Arizona, has had 25 complete receptions on the season, completing 362 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Among receivers, Kirk ranks fifth in touchdowns league-wide, shared with six other receivers.
Watch out for this player from the Giants
Daniel Jones- QB.
Daniel Jones is the quarterback of the Giants, he has been outstanding in the beginning of the season, completing 67% of his passes for 1,021 yards, with five TDs and two INTs. He also has 236 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. In pass completion %, Jones ranks fourth in the entire league and is 3rd in the NFC in that figure.
Daniel Jones is the quarterback of the Giants, he has been outstanding in the beginning of the season, completing 67% of his passes for 1,021 yards, with five TDs and two INTs. He also has 236 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. In pass completion %, Jones ranks fourth in the entire league and is 3rd in the NFC in that figure.
Head to Head: Giants vs Jaguars
The two teams have met 7 times, with 3 wins for the Giants and 4 for the Jaguars.
The Jaguars have won 3 of the last 4 meetings between these two rivals, while the Giants have not beaten this Sunday's opponent since November 2010. In points scored, the Jacksonville Jaguars lead 173 points, while the New York Giants have 138 points.
Jaguars look to take advantage of home field
The Jacksonville franchise has a negative 2-4 record to start the season, they are in 3rd place in the AFC South division. The Jaguars are looking to break their negative winless streak against NFC teams, their most recent win was precisely against the Giants on the opening day of the 2018 season.
Giants to improve their numbers in the beginning of the season
The Giants are looking to complete their first 6-1 start to a season since the 2008 season, the New York team is in a frantic duel for first place in the NFL East division. For now, Philadelphia is ahead with a perfect record, however, the Giants led by Daniel Jones are ready to put up a serious fight for the division title.
Follow the action of the NFL Week 7
This afternoon, week 7 of the 2022 NFL season continues, this time we will have all the incidents of the duel between New York Giants vs Jacksonville Jaguars, the four-time Super Bowl champions visit the Jaguars, who have not had a good start to the season.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the New York Giants vs Jacksonville Jaguars match, corresponding to Week 7 of the NFL. The match will take place at TIAA Bank Field, at 12:00 noon.