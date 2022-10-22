Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens of October 23th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on CBS Sports and NFL +
Spain: 7:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass, Afizzionados and ViX
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Background Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens are dominant against the Browns every time they meet twice a year since the late 1990s, winning 34-12 and have won four of the last five.
Baltimore Ravens 22-24 Cleveland Browns, 2021
Cleveland Browns 10-16 Baltimore Ravens, 2021
Baltimore Ravens 47-42 Cleveland Browns, 2021
Cleveland Browns 6-38 Baltimore Ravens, 2021
Baltimore Ravens 31-15 Cleveland Browns, 2021
Key player Baltimore Ravens
Due to the poor handling of the advantages we could not talk about MVP of him at this moment, however, what Lamar Jackson has done is being worthy of applause both through the air and on the ground, as he continues to demonstrate that he is an athlete in every sense of the word and will be the element to follow for this commitment.
Key player Cleveland Browns
The way to a possible victory is the ground attack, but especially what Nick Chubb can do, who comes from one of his worst games where he did not even reach 60 yards. In the regular season he has 110 carries for 649 yards and seven touchdowns.
Baltimore Ravens: game control
One of the big problems that the Baltimore Ravens have had this season is that they have not had the ability to handle advantages and have lost games that they had secured. Proof of this is what happened last Sunday against the New York Giants who, leading by 10 with less than eight minutes left on the clock, the team from the Big Apple turned it around and as a result Baltimore has a 3-3 record.
Cleveland Browns: improving the image
The Cleveland Browns had shown a good face in the beginning of the season, but last week they were erased on both sides of the ball by the New England Patriots and, given the tightness of the AFC North division, this game is essential to stay ahead of the leaders and keep thinking about the Playoffs, or at least as much as possible.
The Kick-off
The Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens match will be played at the MT&T Bank Stadium, in Baltimore, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.