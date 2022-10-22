Houston Texans vs Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL Week 7 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Houston Texans vs Las Vegas Raiders live on VAVEL
Where and how to watch Houston Texans vs Las Vegas Raiders online and live of the NFL Season 2022
Argentina: 5:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 5:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 5:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 3:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 3:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 4:05 PM on CBS Sports and NFL +
Spain: 10:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 3:05 PM on NFL Game Pass, Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 5:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 3:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 5:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Watch out for this Raiders player
Derek Carr is the Raiders quarterback, although he has had an inconsistent season, he is the player to watch in Las Vegas.
Carr has thrown 184 pass attempts, of which 113 have been completed. He has thrown 8 passes for touchdowns and has a total of 1279 yards completed.
Watch out for this Texans player
Dameon Pierce is Houston's leading rusher, ranking eighth in yards rushing in the league.
He has 86 carries for a total of 412 yards gained, for an average of 4.79 yards per carry. He has also scored 3 touchdowns.
Head to Head: Texans vs Raiders
Texans have taken 3 of the last 4 meetings played between these two rivals, including the wild card game in 2017. In points scored, Houston Texans lead with 300 points, while, Las Vegas Raiders have 237 points.
The Texans and Raiders have met 11 times during the regular season, with Houston coming out victorious in seven of those meetings.
For the first time in franchise history, the Texans will play a game in Las Vegas.
Raiders at home, aiming for their second win of the season
Although they are far from the division title, the Raiders can take a breath of fresh air with a win in the second half of the season.
Texans in need of a win
An adverse result for Jacksonville and a victory for the Texans in Las Vegas would allow them to get out of the basement of the AFC South division.