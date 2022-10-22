Houston Texans vs Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL Week 7 Match


7:10 PM2 hours ago

Houston Texans vs Las Vegas Raiders live on VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the Houston Texans vs Las Vegas Raiders live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from AlleGiant Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute online coverage of the match on VAVEL
7:05 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Houston Texans vs Las Vegas Raiders online and live of the NFL Season 2022

This is the start time for the Houston Texans vs Las Vegas Raiders game on October 23 in various countries:
Argentina: 5:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 5:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 5:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 3:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 3:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 4:05 PM on CBS Sports and NFL +
Spain: 10:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 3:05 PM on NFL Game Pass, Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 5:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 3:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 5:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
7:00 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Raiders player

Derek Carr- QB.
Derek Carr is the Raiders quarterback, although he has had an inconsistent season, he is the player to watch in Las Vegas. 

Carr has thrown 184 pass attempts, of which 113 have been completed. He has thrown 8 passes for touchdowns and has a total of 1279 yards completed.



6:55 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Texans player

Dameon Pierce- RB.
Dameon Pierce is Houston's leading rusher, ranking eighth in yards rushing in the league

He has 86 carries for a total of 412 yards gained, for an average of 4.79 yards per carry. He has also scored 3 touchdowns.


6:50 PM2 hours ago

Head to Head: Texans vs Raiders

The two teams have met 12 times, with 8 wins for the Texans and 4 for the Raiders. 

Texans have taken 3 of the last 4 meetings played between these two rivals, including the wild card game in 2017. In points scored, Houston Texans lead with 300 points, while, Las Vegas Raiders have 237 points.

The Texans and Raiders have met 11 times during the regular season, with Houston coming out victorious in seven of those meetings.

For the first time in franchise history, the Texans will play a game in Las Vegas.

6:45 PM2 hours ago

Raiders at home, aiming for their second win of the season

The team from Las Vegas has not had a good start of the season either, conceding 4 losses in 5 games.

Although they are far from the division title, the Raiders can take a breath of fresh air with a win in the second half of the season.

6:40 PM2 hours ago

Texans in need of a win

The Houston franchise has started the season with a results crisis, this Sunday they will be looking for their second win of the season against the Raiders. 

An adverse result for Jacksonville and a victory for the Texans in Las Vegas would allow them to get out of the basement of the AFC South division.

6:35 PM3 hours ago

Follow the action of the NFL Week 7

This afternoon continues week 7 of the NFL season 2022, this time we will have all the incidents of the duel between Houston Texans vs Las Vegas Raiders, duel of two traditional NFL teams. Both teams are not having the best season, but they will look to improve their campaign with a victory this Sunday.
6:30 PM3 hours ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Houston Texans vs Las Vegas Raiders match, corresponding to Week 7 of the NFL. The match will take place at AlleGiant Stadium, at 4:05 pm.
