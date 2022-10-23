Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL Week 7 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of the Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots Week 7 NFL game.
In a few moments we will share with you all the incidents of Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots in Week 7 of the NFL, as well as the latest information from Gillette Stadium, do not miss any detail of the game with VAVEL Mexico's live online minute by minute coverage.
Where to watch the Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots game online live in Week 7 in the NFL?
The Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots game will be televised on ESPN.
If you want to watch the game via streaming, you can watch it on Star+.
Divisions
Both teams are in low positions, the New England Patriots are in 3rd place in the American East division, with 3 games won and 3 lost, the leader of that division is the Bills with 5 games won and one lost, while Chicago Bears are also in third place in the North division of the national division, in that division the leader is Minnesota Vikings.
Last match between them
The last time these two teams met they gave us a great game full of points, it was on October 21 of last year and with a score of 38-31, the New England Patriots defeated the Chicago Bears, a game of great offensive form, but defenses that dropped many points, it is expected that tomorrow's game will be the same way with many points.
Gillette Stadium
It is the stadium of the New England Patriots, it has a capacity for 65 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on May 11, 2002, a historic stadium in the NFL, it will be the stage where New England Patriots and Chicago Bears will face each other in a closing of week 7 that will undoubtedly be exciting and will fill us with emotion with two great teams in the NFL.
Absences
Neither of the two teams will have injured players, they will be able to count with a full roster, despite that, tomorrow will be announced the list of inactive players in both teams, who are not injured, but will not have a game due to technical decision, this way both teams will arrive to Thursday Night Football.
Background
The record is leaning towards New England Patriots since in the last 3 games the record indicates 3 wins for New England and 0 wins for Chicago, overwhelming numbers that inclines the Pats as favorites to win their fourth victory in the competition.
How are the New England Patriots doing?
The New England Patriots come into this game with a record of 3 wins and 3 losses, in their last game they defeated the Cleveland Browns 38-15, a game that showed that Mac Jones is back after that serious ankle injury, a Patriots team that is coming from less to more, and will seek at home to continue adding victories that will be of great importance for their aspirations in the division.
How does Chicago Bears arrive?
Chicago Bears comes with a record of 2 wins and 4 losses, the last game fell in a very bad game 12-7 against Washington in another edition of Thursday Night Football, few points and no offense was what ended up triggering this score, Chicago by the hand of Justin Fields will seek to regain the path of victory and above all regain the confidence of the fans after a very bad game against Commanders.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots game, corresponding to Week 7 of the NFL. The game will take place at Gillette Stadium, at 7:15 p.m.