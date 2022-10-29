Pittsburgh Steelers vs Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Week 8 NFL Match
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for Pittsburgh Steelers vs Philadelphia Eagles live in Week 8 in the NFL 2022. In addition to the latest information from Lincoln Field Stadium.
Key Player Pittsburgh Steelers

Minkah Fitzpatrick:
Undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the American league, with 2 interceptions in 2 games is one of the players that with the injury of TJ Watt and his return tomorrow will have to throw his shoulder to his team and try to stop any opposing offense, came to Pittsburgh after being drafted by Miami and in one more week in the NFL will seek to give one more win to the Steelers and thus remove them little by little from this nightmare start that has had the led by Mike Tomlin.
Key Player Philadelphia Eagles

A.J Brown:

Receiver from Philadelphia, but with an important step in Eagles, in the first game he had 10 receptions and 155 yards, he is one of the best Eagles receivers, last tournament he had 5 touchdowns and with a better assembled roster he will look to have one of the best Eagles seasons in the NFL, without a doubt a very dangerous receiver for any defense, he will look to defeat Pittsburgh and continue with the undefeated 6 games won without defeat in the current campaign.

Where and how to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Philadelphia Eagles online live NFL Week 8

This is the kickoff time for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Philadelphia Eagles game on October 30 in several countries:


Argentina: 13:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 13:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 13:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 13:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 11:00 AM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 11:00 AM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 12:00 PM on FOX and NFL +

Spain: 06:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 11:00 AM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 13:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 13:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 13:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Lincoln Financial Field

Located in Philadelphia, the Eagles stadium, a very nice and open stadium, has a capacity for 67 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on August 3, 2003, will be the stadium where tomorrow will be played another edition of Monday Night Football between Eagles and Vikings.

Absences

The list of inactives for both teams for this game will be announced tomorrow, what is already certain is the absence of Steelers kicker Chris Boswell who will not participate tomorrow and one of the important returns will be that of defensive back Tj Watt, the Eagles have no injured players so they can count on a full roster for this classic game in Pennsylvania.
Background

The record is very even as the record indicates 4 games won for Pittsburgh and 4 games won for Philadelphia, so despite being undefeated Eagles, the prediction for one of the most exciting games in the NFL and especially in this Week 8, will undoubtedly give us great plays and great touchdowns with high quality players.
How does Philadelphia Eagles arrive?

Philadelphia is the only undefeated team with 6 wins and 0 losses, they will play at home against Pittsburgh and after their bye week, they will look to continue winning and continue as the best team in the NFL.
How does Pittsburgh Steelers get there?

The Steelers come with a record of 2 wins and 5 losses, a very bad start for the Steelers, who have not been able to get wins despite having an important quarterback like Kenny Pickett, they will try to defeat the only undefeated team in the NFL, we are talking about Philadelphia, we expect a thrilling game.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Philadelphia Eagles game, corresponding to Week 8 of the NFL. The game will take place at Lincoln Field Stadium at 11:00 am.
