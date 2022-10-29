Chicago Bears vs Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Chicago Bears vs Dallas Cowboys live in Week 8 of the NFL Season 2022, as well as the latest information from AT&T Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Chicago Bears vs Dallas Cowboys online and live of the NFL Season 2022
This is the kickoff time for the Chicago Bears vs Dallas Cowboys game on October 30 in various countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on FOX and NFL +
Spain: 19:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 11:00 AM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Key Player - Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys got Dak Prescott back in the previous week, the Cowboys quarterback completed 19 passes in 25 attempts, gained 207 yards and a TD touchdown pass.
Key Player - Chicago Bears
Justin Fields is the quarterback of the Bears. On the current season, he has five touchdown catches to six interceptions, 1048 yards and 76 pass completions.
Injury report
Chicago Bears
Byron Pringle, WR
Ezequiel Elliott, RB
Byron Pringle, WR
Lucas Patricio, G
Larry Borom, OT
Ezequiel Elliott, RB
Dalton Schultz, TE
Noah Brown, WR
Micah Parsons, LB
Devin Harper, LB
How are the Dallas Cowboys doing?
The Cowboys come in with a 5-2 record this season, and a 3-1 home record. The Dallas offense averages 19.1 points per game and has only conceded an average of 14.9 points against per game defensively.
How are the Chicago Bears doing?
The Bears come in with a 3-4 record this season, and have just one win on the road. Chicago's offense averages 18 points per game and has only conceded an average of 18.9 points against per game defensively.
Follow the action of week 8 of the NFL season
This time we'll have all the coverage of the Chicago Bears vs Dallas Cowboys matchup, in an exciting game between two traditional NFL teams.
The Stadium
The game will be played at AT&T Stadium, a stadium located in the city of Arlington in Texas, United States and is the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chicago Bears vs Dallas Cowboys match, corresponding to week 8 of the NFL Season 2022. The match will take place at AT&T Stadium, at 1:00 pm.