Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for the Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills live coverage of NFL Season 2022
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills live in Week 8 of the NFL Season 2022, as well as the latest information from Highmark Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with up-to-the-minute live online coverage through VAVEL Mexico on Sunday Night Football.
Where and how to watch Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills online and live for NFL Season 2022
This is the start time for the Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills game on October 30 in various countries:
Argentina: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 8:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 7:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 7:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 8:20 PM on NBC and NFL +
Spain: 2:20 AM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 6:20 PM on NFL Game Pass, ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 7:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Argentina: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 8:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 7:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 7:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 8:20 PM on NBC and NFL +
Spain: 2:20 AM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 6:20 PM on NFL Game Pass, ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 7:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Key Player - Buffalo Bills
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is having a season worthy of an NFL MVP. So far he has completed 160 passes in 239 attempts, has taken 1980 yards, with 17 touchdown passes and only 4 interceptions.
Key Player - Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers, the Packers legendary quarterback is not having the best of seasons, however, he is key to his team's resurgence. He has 163 pass completions in 244 attempts for 1597 yards, eleven touchdown passes and three interceptions.
Injury report
Green Bay Packers
Allen Lazard, WR
Micah Hyde, S
Allen Lazard, WR
Christian Watson, WR
Rashan Gary, LB
Shemar Jean-Charles, CB
Tipa Galeai,
Buffalo Bills
Micah Hyde, S
Tre'Davious White, CB
Spencer Brown, OT
Taiwan Jones, RB
How are the Buffalo Bills doing?
The Bills come in with a 5-1 record this season, and a 2-0 home record. Buffalo's offense averages 29.3 points per game and has only conceded an average of 13.5 points against per game defensively.
How are the Green Bay Packers doing?
The Packers come in with a 3-4 record this season, and have just one win on the road. Green Bay's offense averages 18.3 points per game and has only conceded an average of 20.9 points against per game defensively.
Follow the action of week 8 of the NFL season
This time we'll have all the highlights of Sunday night's stellar matchup between the Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills, in an exciting game between two great NFL teams.
The Stadium
The game will be played at Highmark Stadium, a stadium located in the city of Orchard Park in New York, United States and is the home of the Buffalo Bills.
Welcome VAVEL friends!
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills game, corresponding to week 8 of the NFL Season 2022. The match will take place at Highmark Stadium, at 7:20 pm.