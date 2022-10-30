New England Patriots vs New York Jets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL Match

"Zappe Fever" quickly quelled any fervor about Mac's return as the fourth-round player took the field to a huge ovation with the Patriots trailing the Bears 10-0 at the top of the second quarter. For a moment , Zappe's relief appearance was an event. Social media and the Foxborough crowd exploded, along with the Patriots attack, which suddenly came to life.' '



"Só I have to get better," Zappe said. "I can't fall like I do." I have to do some bidding. I have to make better decisions on certain things. This é the good thing about having one more week. Come back tomorrow. Watch the movie tomorrow. Get ready for next week."



"I think we had a good plan, as usual, just to go through the week and figure out what we want to do for the game," said Jones, who was a Pro Bowler as a rookie but is now on the same page. dealing with a new offensive. coordinator, an ankle injury and you are 0-4 as a starter this season. "Coach Belichick was very good at communication and felt I was fine to play, and we had a good plan there; and obviously we didn't play well enough", he concluded.