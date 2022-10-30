ADVERTISEMENT
Watch San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams Live Score Here
Open quotes!
"I think he felt 'great this week,'" McVay said, through the team's official transcript. “I think we will monitor as the game progresses. Much of this é based on: 'Alright, youê é able to have some continuity with some of your units and get multiple moves?' But the é that he is at full steam. He did a great job this week. We've managed to develop some depth in this room that I think will beá It's useful to keep some of these other guys involved. But we are anticipating a normal workload for Van when youê saw him in previous years.”
"He é a really special player," Stafford said Wednesday, anticipating Jefferson's return. “I experienced some of that last year with his ability to really be a complete receiver. He had some great engraved pieces, there aren't any; doubt he was being run by some people, but he é a guy in my head who can do it all. É It's great to have guys like that. The more you can have these guys, the better.”
“The fun thing about playing this attack é Cooper on deep lanes, Allen on deep lanes, Van on deep lanes,” Stafford said. “Everyone kind of does everything. To have another guy with that talent, of that caliber, is soó will make us better.”
Matthew Stafford
How do the Los Angeles Rams arrive?
Speak Jimmy Garoppolo!
“I think é a combination of things.”
“The script é good and all, give us; a good start, but only; we have to execute the plays", said Garoppolo. “It's about making plays there; out, stay on the field on third down, be able to run the ball. I think all these things are fundamental.”