San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL Match
Photo: Disclosure / Rams

11:22 PM32 minutes ago

11:17 PM37 minutes ago

“He é a very special player. I experienced some of that last year with his ability to really be a complete receiver. He had some great engraved pieces, there aren't any; doubt he was being run by some people, but he é a guy in my head who can do it all. É "It's great to have guys like that," Stafford said. “The more youê can have these guys, the better. Again, similar à Brian's (Allen) situation, I'm happy for the guy. I know that é difficult. I've been there; in seasons and offseasons, whatever, wherever youê is á trying to deal with something, trying to get through something, not being able to do it for a while and wasting time é frustrating. I know these guys are excited to be back there. I'm glad to have you.”

"I think he felt 'great this week,'" McVay said, through the team's official transcript. “I think we will monitor as the game progresses. Much of this é based on: 'Alright, youê é able to have some continuity with some of your units and get multiple moves?' But the é that he is at full steam. He did a great job this week. We've managed to develop some depth in this room that I think will beá It's useful to keep some of these other guys involved. But we are anticipating a normal workload for Van when youê saw him in previous years.”

"He é a really special player," Stafford said Wednesday, anticipating Jefferson's return. “I experienced some of that last year with his ability to really be a complete receiver. He had some great engraved pieces, there aren't any; doubt he was being run by some people, but he é a guy in my head who can do it all. É It's great to have guys like that. The more you can have these guys, the better.”

“The fun thing about playing this attack é Cooper on deep lanes, Allen on deep lanes, Van on deep lanes,” Stafford said. “Everyone kind of does everything. To have another guy with that talent, of that caliber, is soó will make us better.”

11:12 PM42 minutes ago

Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford é the player with the most touchdowns at the moment. The QB has six passes untilé the present moment.
11:07 PMan hour ago

How do the Los Angeles Rams arrive?

The Los Angeles Rams have a neutral campaign this season. In six games, he lost three and won another three. The team defeated the Carolina Panthers in the NFL's last round and recovered from two straight losses to the 49ers and Cowboys.
11:02 PMan hour ago

Speak Jimmy Garoppolo!

"Everyone has their opinions," Garoppolo said of the theory. “That's not going to change anytime soon, and I wouldn't expect it to. I don't know, é It is difficult to identify an exact thing that is é the reason why we are fighting, or is this; the reason, whatever it is.

“I think é a combination of things.”

“The script é good and all, give us; a good start, but only; we have to execute the plays", said Garoppolo. “It's about making plays there; out, stay on the field on third down, be able to run the ball. I think all these things are fundamental.”

10:57 PMan hour ago

Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo é the 49ers player with the most touchdowns, with nine passes and one run to the baseline.
10:52 PMan hour ago

How does the San Francisco 49ers arrive?

San Francisco 49ers have a negative campaign this season. There were four defeats and three victories in the seven matches of the regular season. The team lost the last two games to the Falcons and Chiefs.
10:47 PMan hour ago

NFL

Photo: Disclosure / NFL
10:42 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at SoFi Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams game will be played at SoFi Stadium, with a capacity of 70.000 people.
10:37 PMan hour ago

