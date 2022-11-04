Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
3:41 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 9 on VAVEL US.
3:36 PMan hour ago

What time is Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets match for 2022 NFL Season Game?

This is the start time of the game Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets of November 5th in several countries:

Argentina: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 1:00 PM on Fox Sports and NFL +

Spain: 7:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports

Paraguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

3:31 PMan hour ago

Last games Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets

The Bills lead the all-time series with a 67-56 win-loss record and have won the last four in a row:

New York Jets 10-27 Buffalo Bills, 2022 season.

Buffalo Bills 45-17 New York Jets, 2021 season

Buffalo Bills 18-10 New York Jets, 2020 season

New York Jets 17-27 Buffalo Bills, 2020 season

New York Jets 13-6 Buffalo Bills, 2019 season

3:26 PMan hour ago

Key player New York Jets

He came over from the Jacksonville Jaguars, so running back James Robinson should be the player to watch on offense to take the load off of rookie Wilson and have the offense fall back on the ground game to win this game, which would be ideal to avoid constantly putting the ball through the air.
3:21 PMan hour ago

Key player Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen's stats are simply brutal, as he is on track to be one of the nominees to win the MVP. He has currently completed 65.5 percent of his completions for 2,198 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions and has topped 400 yards in a game twice this season.
Foto: SKY
Image: SKY
3:16 PMan hour ago

New York Jets: many adjustments

The New York Jets saw their streak of four straight victories cut short after last weekend's home loss to the New England Patriots, which is why they must avoid mistakes and have an impeccable defensive approach to try to control the aerial game of the opponent, which is one of the best in the league.
3:11 PMan hour ago

Buffalo Bills: synonym of guarantee

The Buffalo Bills are on fire this season and are shaping up to be the best team in the American Conference, they are coming off a 27-17 Sunday Night Football victory over the Green Bay Packers and are a real machine, however, it should be remembered that their only loss of the championship was at home to the Miami Dolphins, a divisional rival, so they should not be confident when facing another one this Sunday.
3:06 PMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets match will be played at the MetLife Stadium, in New York, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
3:01 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo