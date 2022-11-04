Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets of November 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on Fox Sports and NFL +
Spain: 7:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets
The Bills lead the all-time series with a 67-56 win-loss record and have won the last four in a row:
New York Jets 10-27 Buffalo Bills, 2022 season.
Buffalo Bills 45-17 New York Jets, 2021 season
Buffalo Bills 18-10 New York Jets, 2020 season
New York Jets 17-27 Buffalo Bills, 2020 season
New York Jets 13-6 Buffalo Bills, 2019 season
Key player New York Jets
He came over from the Jacksonville Jaguars, so running back James Robinson should be the player to watch on offense to take the load off of rookie Wilson and have the offense fall back on the ground game to win this game, which would be ideal to avoid constantly putting the ball through the air.
Key player Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen's stats are simply brutal, as he is on track to be one of the nominees to win the MVP. He has currently completed 65.5 percent of his completions for 2,198 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions and has topped 400 yards in a game twice this season.
New York Jets: many adjustments
The New York Jets saw their streak of four straight victories cut short after last weekend's home loss to the New England Patriots, which is why they must avoid mistakes and have an impeccable defensive approach to try to control the aerial game of the opponent, which is one of the best in the league.
Buffalo Bills: synonym of guarantee
The Buffalo Bills are on fire this season and are shaping up to be the best team in the American Conference, they are coming off a 27-17 Sunday Night Football victory over the Green Bay Packers and are a real machine, however, it should be remembered that their only loss of the championship was at home to the Miami Dolphins, a divisional rival, so they should not be confident when facing another one this Sunday.
The Kick-off
The Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets match will be played at the MetLife Stadium, in New York, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
