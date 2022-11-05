Minnesota Vikings vs Washington Commnaders: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Minnesota Vikings vs Washington Commnaders match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 9 on VAVEL US.
What time is Minnesota Vikings vs Washington Commnaders match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game Minnesota Vikings vs Washington Commnaders of November 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on Fox Sports and NFL +
Spain: 7:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games Minnesota Vikings vs Washington Commnaders
The historical series is extremely close with a record of 14 wins for the Vikings and 13 victories for the team from the U.S. capital, remembering that Minnesota has won four of the last five games.
Washington Commanders 9-19 Minnesota Vikings, 2019 season.
Minnesota Vikings 38-30 Washington Commanders, 2017 season
Minnesota Vikings 20-26 Washington Commanders, 2016 season
Washington Commanders 26-29 Minnesota Vikings, 2014 season
Washington Commanders 27-34 Minnesota Vikings, season 2013
Key player Washington Commnaders
He has only played two games as a starter due to the loss of Carson Wentz, but the knowledge he had of this offense has helped him by completing 67.2 of his throws, 402 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, highlighting that this last item is where he will have to put more emphasis to avoid mistakes.
Key player Minnesota Vikings
It seems that the much criticized Kirk Cousins is finally performing with good decision and accuracy in his deliveries, because he has completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 1,734 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions, having a rating above 90.
Washington Commanders: are they back?
While the Washington Commanders seem to have benefited from the quarterback change and, in addition, the defense has improved in the last three weeks, remembering that they have won three in a row and, although they are last in their division, they are only two games behind the runner-up and do not have a losing record.
Minnesota Vikings: are they contenders?
Except for their loss at home to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Minnesota Vikings do not know what it is to lose and are one of the favorite teams to reach the Conference Final, their defense has done a good job in the red zone, but the offense is finding the strength it had not had in previous seasons, so they are already 3.5 games ahead of the second place, the Green Bay Packers. Last week they defeated the Arizona Cardinals 34-26 at home.
The Kick-off
The Minnesota Vikings vs Washington Commnaders match will be played at the FedEx Field Stadium, in Washington, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
