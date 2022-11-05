Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game
Tune in here Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 9.
What time is Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals match for 2022 NFL Season Game?

This is the start time of the game Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals of November 5th in several countries:

Argentina: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 5:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 4:05 PM on Fox Sports and NFL +

Spain: 10:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 3:05 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports

Paraguay: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Last games Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals

The Seahawks have a slight edge with 24 wins to 22 losses and one tie, and have won three of their last five games.

Arizona Cardinals 9-19 Seattle Seahawks, 2022 season

Seattle Seahawks 38-30 Arizona Cardinals, 2022 season

Arizona Cardinals 23-13 Seattle Seahawks, 2021 season

Arizona Cardinals 21-28 Seattle Seahawks, 2020 Season

Seattle Seahawks 34-37 Arizona Cardinals, 2020 season (overtime)

Key player Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray has to show why he was paid so much and make it count with wins, as he has left some doubt as to whether he is still the quarterback of the future. So far in the tournament he has a 66.2 percent pass completion rate, 1993 yards, 10 touchdowns to 6 interceptions.
Key player Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith went from being a tryout to the returner of the year coached by Pete Carroll, where he has surprised with his leadership ability and good decisions that have turned into points on the gridiron. He has completed 72.7 percent of his completions for 1,924 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Arizona Cardinals: Finding a way to win

If the Arizona Cardinals barely have a 3-5 record, they owe it to themselves as well, because they find a way to lose games and can no longer afford to make many mistakes on both sides of the ball, considering that we have reached the halfway point of the NFL regular season. Last Sunday they fell 34-26 at home to the Minnesota Vikings.
Seattle Seahawks: unbeatable

With all the losses for this season, mainly Russell Wilson, it seemed that the Seattle Seahawks were going to have a long campaign, but it turns out that it has been completely different because they have a winning record of 5 wins and 3 losses, besides being leaders in the NFC West and will be looking to sweep the series against the Cardinals. Last week they defeated the New York Giants 27-13 with authority.
The Kick-off

The Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals match will be played at the State Farm Stadium, in Arizona, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
