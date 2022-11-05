Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 9 on VAVEL US.
What time is Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals of November 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 5:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 4:05 PM on Fox Sports and NFL +
Spain: 10:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 3:05 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals
The Seahawks have a slight edge with 24 wins to 22 losses and one tie, and have won three of their last five games.
Arizona Cardinals 9-19 Seattle Seahawks, 2022 season
Seattle Seahawks 38-30 Arizona Cardinals, 2022 season
Arizona Cardinals 23-13 Seattle Seahawks, 2021 season
Arizona Cardinals 21-28 Seattle Seahawks, 2020 Season
Seattle Seahawks 34-37 Arizona Cardinals, 2020 season (overtime)
Key player Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray has to show why he was paid so much and make it count with wins, as he has left some doubt as to whether he is still the quarterback of the future. So far in the tournament he has a 66.2 percent pass completion rate, 1993 yards, 10 touchdowns to 6 interceptions.
Key player Seattle Seahawks
Geno Smith went from being a tryout to the returner of the year coached by Pete Carroll, where he has surprised with his leadership ability and good decisions that have turned into points on the gridiron. He has completed 72.7 percent of his completions for 1,924 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Arizona Cardinals: Finding a way to win
If the Arizona Cardinals barely have a 3-5 record, they owe it to themselves as well, because they find a way to lose games and can no longer afford to make many mistakes on both sides of the ball, considering that we have reached the halfway point of the NFL regular season. Last Sunday they fell 34-26 at home to the Minnesota Vikings.
Seattle Seahawks: unbeatable
With all the losses for this season, mainly Russell Wilson, it seemed that the Seattle Seahawks were going to have a long campaign, but it turns out that it has been completely different because they have a winning record of 5 wins and 3 losses, besides being leaders in the NFC West and will be looking to sweep the series against the Cardinals. Last week they defeated the New York Giants 27-13 with authority.
The Kick-off
The Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals match will be played at the State Farm Stadium, in Arizona, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.