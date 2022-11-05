Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL Week 9 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs live in Week 9 in the NFL 2022. In addition to the latest information from Arrowhead Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL Mexico's live online minute-by-minute coverage.
Arrowhead Stadium
The Kansas City Chiefs stadium is one of the loudest in the NFL, has a capacity of 76 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on August 12, 1972. It will be the stage where Kansas City and Titans will face each other in another edition of Sunday Night Football.
Where and how to watch Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs online live in NFL Week 9
This is the start time for the Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs game on November 6 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 20:20 PM on FOX and NFL +
Spain: 02:20 AM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last game between them
The last time these two teams met was on October 24, with a score of 27-3, Titans defeated Kansas City and took the victory in a great game where the Titans' defense was outstanding and the offense also helped them to get this victory.
Absences
Neither team has any injuries, however, the inactives of both teams will be announced tomorrow, the biggest question is to see which quarterback will be starting for the Titans, if we will see Malik Willis again or if we will see Ryan Tanehill, Kansas City will be able to count with a full roster for another edition of Sunday Night Football.
Background
The records are very even, since in the last 10 games, Kansas City has won 5 times and Titans has won 5 times, so there is no favorite to win the game tomorrow, despite that slightly by the locality Kansas City will be the favorite, no doubt this will be one of the most exciting games of this week 9.
How are the Kansas City Chiefs doing?
Kansas City, just like the Titans, comes with the same record of 5 wins and 2 losses, after defeating San Francisco 44-23, they also come as divisional leaders in the AFC West division, a very powerful team and always favorite to reach the playoffs and fight for a ticket to the Super Bowl, they will try to defeat the Titans and continue as divisional leaders, taking advantage of playing at home and with their people.
How do Titans arrive?
The Tennessee Titans come with a record of 5 wins and 2 losses, a team that should not have problems to win their division where there are not so difficult teams, comes from defeating Houston with a debut at the controls is Malik Willis who already debuted as quarterback leaving a good taste, they will have their first difficult test to face the first complicated team is Kansas City Chiefs.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs live broadcast, corresponding to Week 9 of the NFL. The match will take place at Arrowhead Stadium, at 7:20 pm.