Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 10.
What time is Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers match for 2022 NFL Season Game?

This is the start time of the game Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers of November 10th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 10:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 10:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 8:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 8:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 8:15 PM on Amazon and NFL +

Spain: 2:15 AM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 7:15 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports

Paraguay: 10:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 8:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 10:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Last games Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers

The Falcons have historically dominated the series with a record of 35 wins and 20 losses and have won three of the last five games, including this season's game in a thrilling overtime thriller.

Carolina Panthers 34-37 Atlanta Falcons, 2022 overtime

Atlanta Falcons 29-21 Carolina Panthers, 2021

Carolina Panthers 19-13 Atlanta Falcons, 2021

Atlanta Falcons 25-17 Carolina Panthers, 2020

Carolina Panthers 23-16 Atlanta Falcons, 2020

Key player Carolina Panthers

After last week's disaster against the Cincinnati Bengals where they conceded 35 points in the first half alone, the team had to change the QB for the second half and give confidence again to Baker Mayfield, who changed the face of the offense and is expected to be the starter for this game after overcoming the injury that kept him out of the field.
Key player Atlanta Falcons

They have not been amazing numbers, but the offense under Marcus Mariota has had another dimension and makes this team compete after all the process they had with Matt Ryan. So far he has completed 61.7% of his completions, for 1,561 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Carolina Panthers: rebuilding

The Carolina Panthers have entered into a clear rebuilding process with the purpose of getting this team back in the fight for next year. This includes the dismissal of both their head coach and several members of the special teams and defense, in addition to trading Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers and, with all this, they have only two victories this season, still with aspirations of qualifying for the playoffs.
Atlanta Falcons: more order

The Atlanta Falcons are fighting for the top of the NFC South division despite having a losing record of 4 wins and 5 losses, where the last game against the Los Angeles Chargers went out of their hands even though they had advantages in a couple of opportunities that they did not know how to handle, now as visitors they will try to sweep the series to retake the lead.
The Kick-off

The Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers match will be played at the Banc of America Stadium, in Carolina, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:15 pm ET.
Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers

2022 NFL Season Game
