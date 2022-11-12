Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 9 on VAVEL US.
What time is Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills of November 13th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on Fox Sports and NFL +
Spain: 7:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills
It is worth noting that this could be an early Super Bowl because of what the two franchises have done so far and, remembering that they are the teams that have lost the most Vince Lombardi Trophy games. Because they meet every four years their record is short, but it favors the purple with 8 wins and 6 losses, although they have won only one of the last five.
Buffalo Bills 27-6 Minnesota Vikings, 2018.
Minnesota Vikings 16-17 Buffalo Bills, 2014
Buffalo Bills 14-38 Minnesota Vikings, 2018
Minnesota Vikings 12-17 Buffalo Bills, 2014
Buffalo Bills 45-39 Minnesota Vikings, 2018 (overtime).
Key player Buffalo Bills
Despite committing some turnovers in the losses that have affected the team, the other six games he has been untreatable and points to fight for the MVP of this campaign, as Josh Allen has completed 64.1 % of his deliveries, 2,403 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Key player Minnesota Vikings
Little recognition is given to what he has done so far, but the reality is that Kirk Cousins has been one of the main players for the purple team to do well. He has accumulated 64.8% of his pass completions on the season, for 1,999 yards, 13 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions.
Buffalo Bills: avoiding mistakes
Curiously, the Buffalo Bills have had two defeats, both as visitors and against divisional rivals where the main characteristic has been the low effectiveness of Josh Allen in the red zone, together with multiple mistakes in turnovers by the offense. If the Bills want to remain leaders in a very tight AFC East, they have to take this game to show that they are really made and, above all, take care of the ball throughout the game.
Minnesota Vikings: Are they for real?
The Minnesota Vikings came back from a 10-point deficit in the last period of the last game against the Washington Commanders to pull out a tight victory that places them with a record of 7 wins and 1 loss, in the middle of the fight for the National Conference leadership; however, their schedule will be complicated with some tough rivals, starting this Sunday against one of the contenders that could make the difference for better or worse.
The Kick-off
The Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills match will be played at the Highmark Stadium, in Buffalo, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
