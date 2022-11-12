Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game
Tune in here Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 9 on VAVEL US.
What time is Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills match for 2022 NFL Season Game?

This is the start time of the game Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills of November 13th in several countries:

Argentina: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 1:00 PM on Fox Sports and NFL +

Spain: 7:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports

Paraguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Last games Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills

It is worth noting that this could be an early Super Bowl because of what the two franchises have done so far and, remembering that they are the teams that have lost the most Vince Lombardi Trophy games. Because they meet every four years their record is short, but it favors the purple with 8 wins and 6 losses, although they have won only one of the last five.

Key player Buffalo Bills

Despite committing some turnovers in the losses that have affected the team, the other six games he has been untreatable and points to fight for the MVP of this campaign, as Josh Allen has completed 64.1 % of his deliveries, 2,403 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Key player Minnesota Vikings

Little recognition is given to what he has done so far, but the reality is that Kirk Cousins has been one of the main players for the purple team to do well. He has accumulated 64.8% of his pass completions on the season, for 1,999 yards, 13 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions.

 

Buffalo Bills: avoiding mistakes

Curiously, the Buffalo Bills have had two defeats, both as visitors and against divisional rivals where the main characteristic has been the low effectiveness of Josh Allen in the red zone, together with multiple mistakes in turnovers by the offense. If the Bills want to remain leaders in a very tight AFC East, they have to take this game to show that they are really made and, above all, take care of the ball throughout the game.
Minnesota Vikings: Are they for real?

The Minnesota Vikings came back from a 10-point deficit in the last period of the last game against the Washington Commanders to pull out a tight victory that places them with a record of 7 wins and 1 loss, in the middle of the fight for the National Conference leadership; however, their schedule will be complicated with some tough rivals, starting this Sunday against one of the contenders that could make the difference for better or worse.
The Kick-off

The Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills match will be played at the Highmark Stadium, in Buffalo, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
