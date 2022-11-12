Seattle Seahawks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
If you want to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game live on TV, your option is NFL Game Pass.
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Seattle Seahawks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 AM
Bolivia: 9:30 AM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Chile: 9:30 AM
Colombia: 8:30 AM
Ecuador: 8:30 AM
USA (ET): 10:30 AM
Spain: 15:30 PM
Mexico: 8:30 AM
Paraguay: 9:30 AM
Peru: 9:30 AM
Uruguay: 9:30 AM
Venezuela: 9:30 AM
England: 14: 30 AM
Australia : 23:30 AM
India: 18:30 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player to Watch
Tom Brady has not had a good time this season both on and off the field, however, he still retains his talent and must be protected more, as he has already become the most caught quarterback in NFL history. He has completed 65.3 percent of his completions for 3547 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception.
Player to watch at Seattle Seahawks
Geno Smith went from being a tryout to the returner of the year coached by Pete Carroll, where he has surprised with his leadership ability and good decisions that have turned into points on the gridiron. He has completed 73.1 percent of his completions for 2199 yards, 15 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.
How do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get there?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just won their last game 16-13 at home against Los Angeles Rams, with this victory they cut the negative streak since they had three consecutive losses. They are currently in ninth place in the National Conference standings with four wins and five losses.
How are the Seattle Seahawks coming along?
This team comes after four consecutive victories, in their last game they won at home against Arizona Cardinals by 21-31. Right now they are in fifth place in the National Conference with a positive balance of six wins and three losses. All this in spite of all the losses for this season, mainly Russell Wilson.
Background
Twelve meetings between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a favorable balance for Seattle Seahawks who have won seven times, while Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won five times. The last time these two teams met was in 2019 in a game that went to overtime, but finally the game went in favor of the Seattle Seahawks by 40-34.
Preview of the match
Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face each other in the NFL's Round 10 game;
