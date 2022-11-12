Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs live from NFL Season 2022
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs live on Date 10 of the NFL 2022 Season, as well as the latest information from Arrowhead Stadium. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs and live stream of NFL Season 2022
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Argentina: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Bolivia: 2:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Brazil: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Chile: 2:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Colombia: 1:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Ecuador: 1:00 PM in NFL Game pass
USA (ET): 1:00 PM in CBS Sports
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM in FOX Sports and NFL Game pass
Paraguay: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Peru: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Uruguay: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Kansas City Chiefs player to watch
There is no doubt that the player to follow will be Patrick Mahomes because of the talent he possesses in his arm, feet and brain to make magic out of broken plays and turn them into extraordinary actions. On the season, the quarterback has 66.2 percent of complete passes for 2605 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Jacksonville Jaguars Player to Watch
Christian Kirk, is one of the standout receivers for the Jaguars on the season. The freshman receiver from Arizona, has had 43 complete receptions on the season, completing 574 yards and 5 touchdowns. Among receivers, Kirk ranks eighth in touchdowns league-wide.
How are the Kansas City Chiefs coming along?
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off two consecutive victories. In their last game, they defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-17 in a game that was decided in overtime. They have won four of their last five games. Right now they are in second place in the American Conference with six wins and two losses and with the same number as the Buffalo Bills, who are in first place. They are in first place in the AFC West with one more wins than the Los Angeles Chargers;
How are the Jacksonville Jaguars coming along?
The Jacksonville Jaguars come from winning their last game in which they received the Las Vegas Raiders by a score of 27-20. With this victory they broke the bad streak of five consecutive losses. Right now in the American Conference standings they are in 13th position with a balance of three wins and six losses and in third position in the AFC South, only ahead of Houston's Texans.
Background
A total of 13 meetings have been played between Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs with a favorable balance for Kansas City that has won seven times, while Jacksonville Jaguars won six times. The last time they met was in 2019 when Kansas City Chiefs won 26-40. This team has won in the last five meetings, while for the last victory of the Jacksonville Jaguars you have to go back to 2009 when they won by 24-21.
Venue: The game is located in Arrowhed Stadium, located in Kansas City, which was inaugurated in August 1972 and has a capacity for 7,616,616 spectators.
Preview of the match
Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs will face each other in the NFL's opening day game.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.