Los Angeles Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL Week 10 Match

LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Los Angeles Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers live in NFL Week 10
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for Los Angeles Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers live in Week 10 in the NFL 2022. In addition to the latest information from Levi's Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Others Games
Tomorrow's games will also be played: Seattle vs Tampa Bay, Steelers vs New Orleans, Bears vs Lions, Miami vs Browns, Titans vs Broncos, Bills vs Vikings, Giants vs Texans, Chiefs vs Jaguars, Raiders vs Colts, Rams vs Cardinals and Packers vs Dallas.
Where and how to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Chargers online and live in NFL Week 10.
This is the start time for the San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Chargers game on November 13 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 8:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 20:20 PM on CBS and NFL +
Spain: 2:20 AM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass, Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Levi´s Stadium
It is the San Francisco 49ers stadium, it has a capacity of 68 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on July 17, 2014, it is one of the newest buildings in the NFL, a scenario that the fans always weigh, it will be the stadium where tomorrow the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers will play one more game in week 10 with the need to fight their divisional leadership.
Absences
Neither of the two teams has any significant losses, although the list of inactive players will be announced tomorrow, and they will not be active in this game that closes the NFL Sunday.
Background
The record is leaning towards San Francisco since in the last 11 games, the record indicates 7 games won for 49ers and 4 games won for Chargers, so tomorrow the locals in this case San Francisco will be the favorite to get one more victory at home and with their people, undoubtedly one of the best games in this week 10 and in one more edition of Sunday Night Football.
How are the San Francisco 49ers coming along?
San Francisco comes with a record of 4 games won and 4 games lost, a team that with its quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is looking to get ahead in their division and fight with Seattle for the leadership of the West of the national, comes from defeating 31-13 to Rams, the current Super Bowl champions, leaving a good taste in their fans mouth and show that they are for playoffs this season, no doubt we expect a great game.
How are the Los Angeles Chargers coming along?
The Los Angeles Chargers come in with a record of 5 wins and 3 losses, a team that has had ups and downs, but that will always be a playoff candidate, they are in second place in their division just one place behind Kansas City, so tomorrow they will look to get closer to the leadership of their division, they will face a team that is always complicated in the NFL.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Los Angeles Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers game, corresponding to Week 10 of the NFL. The game will take place at Levi's Stadium, at 7:20 pm.