Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams live from the NFL Season 2022
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams live on Date 10 of the NFL Season 2022, as well as the latest information coming out of Sofi Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's live online minute-by-minute coverage.
Where and how to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams online and live of the NFL Season 2022
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 5:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 4:25 PM on Fox Sports and NFL +
Spain: 10:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 3:25 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Player to watch in Los Angeles Rams
A highlight is quarterback Matthew Stafford, this is his second season with the Los Angeles Rams in which he has gained 1928 yards, in addition to eight touchdowns and eight interceptions;
Arizona Cardinals player to watch
Kyler Murray has to prove his worth with wins, as he has left some doubt as to whether he is still the quarterback of the future. So far this season he has 63.9 percent pass completions, 2168 yards, 12 touchdowns to six interceptions.
How do the Los Angeles Rams get there?
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off two straight losses and have won only one of their last five games. In their last game they were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16-13. They are currently at the top of the National Conference standings with three wins and five losses and third in the NFC West, ahead of their next rival, Arizona;
How are the Arizona Cardinals doing?
The Arizona Cardinals are coming off two consecutive losses and have lost four of their last five games. In their last game they lost at home against the Seattle Seahawks. Right now in the National Conference standings they are with three wins and six losses in the 14th position and are in the last position of the NFC West, although with the same wins as the Los Angeles Rams, who have one more game;
Background
A total of 45 times the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams have faced each other, with a favorable balance for the Los Angeles Rams who have won 25 times, while the Arizona Cardinals have won 20 times. The last time they met was on September 25 when the Los Angeles Rams won 12-20, and they have also won the last three games and 11 of the last 12 meetings;
Venue: The match will be played at Sofi Stadium, located in Los Angeles, which was inaugurated in 2020 and has a capacity for 70,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams will face off in the NFL's Round 10 matchup;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams on NFL
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.