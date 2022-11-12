New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 10 on VAVEL US.
What time is New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers of November 13th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on Fox Sports and NFL +
Spain: 7:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers
These teams meet every four years due to being in different conferences where the advantage has gone to the Saints with nine wins to seven losses, remembering that they have won four of the last five meetings.
Pittsburgh Steelers 28-31 New Orleans Saints, 2018 season.
New Orleans Saints 35-32 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2014 season
Pittsburgh Steelers 10-20 New Orleans Saints, 2010 season
New Orleans Saints 31-38 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2006 season
Pittsburgh Steelers 29-32 New Orleans Saints, 2002 season
Key player Pittsburgh Steelers
With the departure of Chase Claypool, the main responsibility of the offense in the aerial game will fall on Diontae Johnson, who has been criticized for dropping balls that were catchable and although he has not done it this season, his activity has been decreasing with 43 receptions, 372 yards and 0 touchdowns so far.
Key player New Orleans Saints
He has only had one game of more than 100 yards on the ground, but there is no doubt about the talent of Alvin Kamara, who must be given the ball more time and the offensive line must help him to open spaces against a team that is not very good against the ground attack.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Offensive variations
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an important bye week to have a better communication, especially on offense with Kenny Pickett who, although he has had some sparks, the ground game has not helped him and he has had some severe mistakes. In Bill Cowher's last season at the helm of the "Steel Curtain" he curiously started with a 2-6 record and a win against the Saints they managed to get back on track to finish with an 8-8 record, will Mike Tomlin be able to do the same this season? In addition, with TJ Watt's injury, the team has gone from being the team with the most catches in 2021 to the one with the least in 2022, so they will have to adjust in this regard.
New Orleans Saints: tighten the screws
The New Orleans Saints will have to get their act together if they want to fight for the divisional leadership of the NFC South because they are only one game away despite having a 3-6 record, however, they will have to adjust many things on offense, because Andy Dalton has not been the solution after they whitewashed the Raiders a few weeks ago and it will be seen if Jameis Winston can return.
The Kick-off
The New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers match will be played at the Acrisure Stadium, in Pittsburgh, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.