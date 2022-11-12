Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 10 on VAVEL US.
What time is Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders of November 13th in several countries:
Argentina: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 5:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 4:05 PM on CBS Sports and NFL +
Spain: 10:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 3:05 PM on NFL Game Pass, Fox Sports Premium and ViX
Paraguay: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders hold the all-time series lead with a record of 11 wins and 9 losses and have won three of the last five games.
Las Vegas Raiders 23-20 Indianapolis Colts, 2021
Indianapolis Colts 44-27 Las Vegas Raiders, 2020
Oakland Raiders 31-24 Indianapolis Colts, 2019
Indianapolis Colts 42-28 Oakland Raiders, 2018
Indianapolis Colts 25-33 Oakland Raiders, 2016
Key player Las Vegas Raiders
Derek Carr just as he has moments of great lucidity to guide his team with good marches, at times he disappears and does not find the compass to achieve firsts and tens. In the season he has 62.3% of his completions, for 1,880 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Key player Indianapolis Colts
Like the whole team, Michael Pittman Jr. has a considerable drop in play and in only two games of the season he has been able to surpass 100 yards per game, but there is no doubt that he is one of the most talented receivers and could be a key player for the Colts' revival in the second half of the season.
Las Vegas Raiders: They don't know how to handle advantages
The story of the Las Vegas Raiders would be completely different when considering that in three games of the season they have won by more than 17 points to their rivals and in all of them they have found a way to lose, as happened in the last game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, so they are not only last in the AFC West with just a rickety record of 2-6, but they are one of the great disappointments of the season, because they were a team from which more was expected.
Indianapolis Colts: a disaster
The Indianapolis Colts were expected to fight for the top of their division, the AFC South, and to put up a fight, however, the team has left much to be desired and therefore Matt Ryan, who had arrived as the team's reinforcement, was sent down. After last week's defeat, in which they were crushed 26-3 by the New England Patriots, the team has decided to thank coach Frank Reich, who never managed to give the team an identity.
The Kick-off
The Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders match will be played at the Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.