Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL Week 10 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for live coverage of Washington vs Philadelphia Eagles in NFL Week 10
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia live online in Week 10 of the NFL, as well as the latest information from Lincoln Financial Field. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Last game between the two
In the last game, Philadelphia defeated Washington 24-8 in a game where the Eagles were dominant from start to finish, and will look to repeat the dose by defeating the Commanders in their home field and with their own people.
Where and how to watch Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles online live in NFL Week 10
This is the start time for the Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles game on November 14 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 8:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 19:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 19:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on FOX and NFL +
Spain: 14:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 19:15 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 19:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Lincoln Financial Field
Located in Philadelphia, the Eagles stadium, a very nice and open stadium, has a capacity for 67 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on August 3, 2003, will be the stadium where tomorrow will be played another edition of Monday Night Football between Eagles and Washington.
Absences
Neither team has any injured players, but tomorrow will be announced the list of inactive players for both teams, players who will not see activity in week 10 of the NFL.
Background
The record is leaning towards Philadelphia, in the last 15 games the Eagles have won 9 games while Washington has won 6 games, so tomorrow the locals will come out as strong favorites to win their ninth victory in the tournament.
How does Philadelphia Eagles arrive?
Philadelphia comes in as the only undefeated team with a record of 8 wins and no losses this season, after defeating the Houston Texans 29-17 and will be looking to continue with their undefeated record against a team that is not expected to give much resistance to these Eagles, who have shown great power both defensively and offensively.
How does Washington Commanders arrive?
Washington comes to this game with a record of 4 wins and 5 losses, after defeating Indianapolis 17-16 in a game where the defenses were key, in its division Commanders is in last place having to face teams with more preparation, will visit the only undefeated team in the NFL.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles live broadcast, corresponding to Week 10 of the NFL. The match will take place at Lincoln Financial Stadium at 7:15 p.m.