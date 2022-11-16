Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL Week 11 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Lambeau Field
Green Bay Stadium has a capacity of 81,000 spectators and is one of the noisiest in the NFL. It was inaugurated on September 29, 1957 and will be the venue for another edition of Thursday Night Football, with a game that will undoubtedly be one of the most exciting in this Week 11 in the NFL.
Where and how to watch Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers online live in NFL Week 11
This is the start time for the Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers game on November 17 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 19:20 AM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 19:20 AM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 20:20 PM on FOX and NFL +
Spain: 02:20 AM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last game between them
The last time these two teams met, Green Bay defeated the Titans with a huge score of 40-14, with a Tennessee team that could not do anything, tomorrow we expect a great game to open week 11 of the NFL.
Absences
Neither of the two teams have injured or suspended players, but in spite of that, tomorrow will be announced the inactive list of the two teams that will not see activity tomorrow in another edition of Thursday Night Football.
Background
The record is leaning towards Green Bay since in the last 5 games the record indicates 3 games won for Packers and 2 games won for Titans, so tomorrow Green Bay will be the favorite to win because of the home stadium, being a stadium that weighs a lot.
How does Green Bay get there?
Green Bay comes in second place with 4 wins and 6 losses, a team that has had many offensive problems, but will look to take advantage of this opportunity to get out of this bad streak that Aaron Rodgers and company are going through.
How do Titanes arrive?
The Titans come from defeating Denver 17-10, they are the leaders of their division with 6 games played and 3 lost games, they face a complicated team like Green Bay at home and with their people, but with Derek Henry as their biggest weapon, they will try to give the surprise at the visitors' house.
The game will take place at Lambeau Field, at 7:20 pm.