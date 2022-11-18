New York Jets vs New England Patriots: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
New York Jets vs New England Patriots Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
New York Jets vs New England Patriots match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 11 on VAVEL US at Gillette Stadium.
What time is New York Jets vs New England Patriots match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game New York Jets vs New England Patriots of November 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on CBS Sports and NFL +
Spain: 7:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games New York Jets vs New England Patriots
With or without Tom Brady, the New England Patriots have maintained their hegemony over the Jets with an all-time record of 72 wins, 54 losses and 1 tie, and have won 13 consecutive games and have not lost since 2015 in overtime. The most recent time they lost at home was in 2011 in postseason.
New England Patriots 22-17 New York Jets, 2022 season
New York Jets 13-54 New England Patriots, 2021 season
New England Patriots 25-6 New York Jets, 2021 season
New York Jets 14-28 New England Patriots, 2020 season
New England Patriots 30-27 New York Jets, 2021 season
Key player New England Patriots
Only in one game has he surpassed 100 yards which was against the Lions, however, he is not the starter and every time he is required on the field, Rhamondre Stevenson usually has good performances, being patient to find the spaces and exploit them at the right time.
Key player New York Jets
He arrived a couple of weeks ago in emergency due to injuries at running back from the Jacksonville Jaguars, but James Robinson has the experience and talent to shine, especially with a team that is designed to establish the ground game in every game.
New England Patriots: Establish the Ground Attack
After two victories with class, especially the last one against the Indianapolis Colts a couple of weeks ago due to the fact that they also come from their break, the power in the ground game has been highlighted, which has allowed Mac Jones to have less pressure, especially because a few days ago the controversy about who should be the quarterback of the present and the future became intense in those places.
New York Jets: revenge has arrived
The New York Jets have had some tough divisional rivals this season, but they will have to show what they are made of. Three weeks ago they lost at home against the Patriots where the offense had a day to cry, then they adjusted and gave the bell against the Bills, which is why they will have to do the same against the Pats, put pressure on the quarterback and avoid turnovers... these will be the keys to get a victory that will help them not to get away from the Bills and Dolphins.
The Kick-off
The New York Jets vs New England Patriots match will be played at the Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
New York Jets vs New England Patriots
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.