Cleveland Browns vs Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

Tune in here Cleveland Browns vs Buffalo Bills Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cleveland Browns vs Buffalo Bills match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 11 on VAVEL US.
What time is Cleveland Browns vs Buffalo Bills match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game Cleveland Browns vs Buffalo Bills of November 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on CBS Sports and NFL +
Spain: 7:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass, Afizzionados and ViX Plus
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games Cleveland Browns vs Buffalo Bills
Despite being in the same conference, this rivalry has few games and favors the Browns with a record of 13 wins to 9 losses, although they have won just two of their last five games.
Buffalo Bills 16-19 Cleveland Browns, 2019 season.
Cleveland Browns 13-33 Buffalo Bills, 2016 season
Cleveland Browns 10-26 Buffalo Bills, 2016 season
Buffalo Bills 24-27 Cleveland Browns, 2013 season
Buffalo Bills 24-14 Cleveland Browns, 2012 season
Key player Buffalo Bills
There is no doubt that Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks today and that he is being an important part of the Bills' good season, however, he has to take care of the ball because he has three straight games with two interceptions that have cost in points and, in the last game against the Vikings, with two red zone turnovers that were key to the defeat.
Key player Cleveland Browns
The key point for the Browns will be to establish the ground game and do it with their best offensive player, Nick Chubb, who has surpassed 100 yards in five games and they will have to give him more activity in this way.
Buffalo Bills: adjust in the second half
One of the big problems that the Buffalo Bills have had in the last few weeks is that they have started at a fast pace and have taken big leads that ended up vanishing in the second half and have already suffered two losses in a row, losing the leadership of the American Conference and of their own division, the AFC East, reason why the coach and the whole team will have to adjust the nuts and bolts so that this does not happen again.
Cleveland Browns: getting back on track
At times and in some games the Cleveland Browns have put up a fight and in others they have fallen apart offensively and defensively, as happened last Sunday at the home of the Miami Dolphins, so they will have to give priority to the ground game and the defense will have to avoid the big plays of the rivals.
The Kick-off
The Cleveland Browns vs Buffalo Bills match will be played at the Ford Field, in Detroit, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
