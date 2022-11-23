New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Giants vs Cowboys live of the NFL Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information coming from AT&T Stadium.
Where and how to watch New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys online and live in the 2022-2023 NFL Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Giants vs Cowboys game in various countries:
Argentina: 5:30 p.m. in NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 5:30 p.m. in NFL League Pass
Brazil: 5:30 p.m. in NFL League Pass
Chile: 4:30 p.m. in NFL League Pass
Colombia: 3:30 p.m. in NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 3:30 p.m. in NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 4:30 p.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 10:30 p.m. in NFL League Pass
Mexico: 3:30 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 5:30 p.m. in NFL League Pass
Peru: 4:30 p.m. in NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 5:30 p.m. in NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 4:30 p.m. in NFL League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Dak Prescott, a must see player!
The Cowboys quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of making himself known in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. Dak will be one of the most pressured players on the roster and he hopes to get as many wins as possible after missing a few games and Cooper Rush showing a great image in the games where he filled in for Prescott. The Dallas quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers this season are 1,132 passing yards and 8 touchdown passes with which he has achieved a record of 4 victories. The game against the Giants will be a big test against a team from the same division so a win will be very important for him and for the team. The quarterback's connection with Ezekiel Elliot and Noah Brown will be essential to have a good season, likewise, he will have good competition to keep the temporary starting job with Cooper Rush.
How does the Cowboys get here?
The Dallas team started a new season in the National Conference, after a disappointing postseason in 2021, losing out in the first round of the playoffs against San Francisco. The Cowboys had a good regular season with a record of 12 wins and 5 losses; With these results, the team was left with the first place in its division and then fell in the first postseason game. Dak Prescott's physical condition was one of the team's big questions and everything seemed to start off in good shape, however, he suffered an injury on date 1 and will be out for several weeks, making the Cowboys not be considered a postseason team . The team had a bad start against Tampa Bay by a score of 19-3, but they surprised by taking the victory against the Bengals by a score of 20-17. the Giants is essential to get away in the fight for the Wild-Card.
Daniel Jones, a must see player!
The Giants quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the NFL and seeking to get his team to the NFL Playoffs. The New York quarterback was the team's offensive leader in passing yardage, with 2,428 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes and 7 interceptions. However, he did not get the team to get a ticket to the postseason and, although he had good numbers, the team did not. The quarterback's connection to Saquon Barkley and Richie James will be key to having a good season. In his first games, he had 9 touchdown passes and 1,937 passing yards, which has helped the Giants remain unbeaten this season.
How does the Giants arrive?
The New York team starts a new season in the National Conference, after finishing the regular season in the last place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 4 wins and 13 losses; with these results, the team was left out of the postseason. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make offensive changes around Daniel Jones at quarterback and great players like Saquon Barkley and Richie James. The team had a great preseason with victories over the New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals, as well as a loss against the New York Jets. The team's mission will be to once again fight the Cowboys and Eagles for a ticket to the next round of the NFL. In their first games of the season, the Giants had a couple of victories against Carolina with a score of 19-16 and Tennessee by a score of 21-20. They leave with a record of 7 wins and 3 losses tied for second place in the East of the National Conference, so the victory against the Cowboys could begin to lead the team to the postseason or, in case of defeat, elimination.
Where's the game?
The AT&T Stadium located in the city of Dallas will host this duel between two teams looking to continue the 2022 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 80,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2009.
Welcome!
Welcome to the broadcast of the game between New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys live, corresponding to the duel of Week 12 of the 2022 NFL Season. The match will take place at AT&T Stadium, at 4:30 p.m. sharp.